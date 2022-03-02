Shorthanded Warriors Downed By Timberwolves

With just nine active players on Tuesday night, the Warriors opened their four-game road trip with a 129-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves took control of the game from the start, maintaining the lead through all four quarters and extending their largest lead of the night (21) in the opening minutes of the final frame.

The Dubs struggled from both ends of the floor, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from 3-point range. Moreover, the Warriors allowed the Timberwolves to score an opponent season-high 129 points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 34 Wiggins - 7 Looney - 5 Lee - 15 Looney - 7 Curry - 4 Payton II - 14 Lee - 6 Wiggins - 4



SAS Points Rebounds Assists Towns - 39 Towns - 9 Russell - 7 Russell - 22 Vanderbilt - 8 Beverley - 7 Beasley - 20 McLaughlin - 5 Nowell - 3 More Stats | Highlights

SHORTHANDED WARRIORS

The shorthanded Warriors fell behind early and were unable to carve their way back into the lead on Tuesday. Six players tallied double figures in the defeat, with Andrew Wiggins recording 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Gary Payton II added 14 points and four rebounds in his fourth-straight start while Damion Lee posted 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. Jonathan Kuminga tallied 13 points, recording double figures in 10 of his last 11 games, while fellow rookie Moses Moody left the game in the first quarter and did not return due to a left eye contusion injury.

30-PLUS FOR 30

Stephen Curry splashed five treys on his way to a team-high 34 points, five rebounds and four assists, shooting 41.7 percent from the field. The outing was the 2022 NBA All-Star MVP’s 18th 30-plus point game on the 2021-22 campaign.

DUBS’ DEFENSIVE WOES

The Dubs were unable to maintain their defensive edge, allowing the Timberwolves a season-high 129 points and 54 points in the paint, shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors also recorded 25 total team fouls on the night.

UP NEXT

The Warriors are now 17-12 on the road this season after scratching a 129-114 loss in their first game of the road trip. The Dubs remain on the road as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday for the second showdown between the two clubs this week (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).

