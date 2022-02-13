Thompson’s Fourth Quarter Fire Seals Thriller Over Lakers

The Warriors dodged another close game that came down to the final possession, but highlight plays from Klay Thompson in the fourth quarter sealed a 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

The Warriors gained their biggest lead of the night (15) in the second quarter but the Lakers carved their way back into the game in the second half. And while the Lakers opened the final frame with a 7-0 run, Thompson closed out the contest with a series of clutch 3-pointers to fend off the Lakers at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 33 Looney - 12 Curry - 8/td> Curry - 24 Kuminga - 9 Poole - 4 Wiggins - 19 Porter Jr. - 7 Looney - 3



LAL Points Rebounds Assists James - 26 James - 14 James - 8 Westbrook - 19 Davis - 7 Westbrook - 5 Horton-Tucker - 17 Horton-Tucker - 7 Davis - 4 More Stats

THOMPSON’S FOURTH QUARTER FIRE

Thompson led the Dubs with a season-high 33 points, shooting 12-for-22 from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. The Warriors guard recorded 16 of the team’s 22 points in the fourth quarter, sinking three splashes in a two-minute span to give the Dubs the advantage. With 3:31 remaining in regulation, Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers followed by his final trey of the night off an Otto Porter Jr. assist. The outing was the Thompson’s first 30-point game since his 2021-22 season return.

OH YEAH KT pic.twitter.com/RQgTV0hDJv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 13, 2022

RUN IT UP ROOKIE

Jonathan Kuminga brought the energy in his sixth start for the Warriors, posting 16 points in 16 minutes and finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds on the night. The first-year forward sprung into action on both sides of the floor, going 8-for-11 from the field and defending four-time NBA champion LeBron James. The outing was Kuminga’s sixth-straight double figure production, with the rookie averaging 16.7 points and 56.4 percent from the field in that span.

COLLECTIVE CONTRIBUTIONS

Five Warriors tallied double figures in the feat, with Stephen Curry recording 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins splashed three treys on his way to 19 points and four rebounds, shooting 7-for-15 from the field. Off the bench, Jordan Poole added 11 points and four assists in 25 minutes of play.

NBA-BEST AT HOME

With the win, the Dubs retain the NBA’s best home record at 26-5.

UP NEXT

The Warriors hit the road for a Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV).

