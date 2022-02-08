Splash Brothers Seal Warriors Road Win Over Thunder

Though it was a seemingly slow start for the squad, the Dubs picked up the pace in the second quarter and held off the Thunder through the final frame to earn a 110-98 victory in Oklahoma City on Monday night.

While the Dubs entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead, the Thunder rallied to bring the game within five points in the closing minutes of the contest. However, a steady team effort topped by series of splashes sealed a Warriors’ win on the road.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 21 Curry - 9 Curry - 10 Curry - 18 Poole - 8 Poole - 8 Kuminga - 16 Looney - 7 Kuminga - 4



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Dort - 26 Giddey - 11 Giddey - 7 Bazley - 20 Bazley - 8 Williams - 5 Williams - 16 Favors - 7 Mann - 4 More Stats

SPLASH BROTHERS SPARK

The Splash Brothers lit a spark with 2:24 remaining in regulation, as Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a Stephen Curry splash before the final buzzer. Thompson finished with a team-high 21 points in a season-high 29 minutes of play, marking the guard's second straight 20-point outing of the season. Thompson went 6-for-15 from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range, passing Paul George for 18th on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list. Curry was just shy of a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and ten assists, shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

KT in the CLUTCH.



With this bucket, Klay moves to 18th on the NBA's all-time threes list pic.twitter.com/F32YnAmu6v — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2022

BALANCED SCORING EFFORT

Monday’s victory was ultimately a result of a total team effort by the Dubs, with five Warriors recording double figures in the feat. Andrew Wiggins tallied 15 points and five rebounds while Jordan Poole added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Dubs center Kevon Looney posted eight points, seven rebounds and two steals, including a clutch hustle play to give the Warriors the possession in the closing minutes of the game.

ROOKIES SHOW OUT

Warriors rookies brought the energy against the Thunder as Jonathan Kuminga powered to 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes of play, shooting 6-for-11 from the field. Kuminga threw down a set of super slams in the second half to give the Dubs the advantage, while also serving fellow rook Moses Moody a dime on his sole splash of the night. Moody finished with five points and one assist in nine minutes of play, making the most of his time on the court.

JONATHAN KUMINGA FROM THE RAFTERS pic.twitter.com/u87tnal41x — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2022

SEASON-BEST WIN STREAK

With the victory, the 41-13 Warriors extend their win streak to a season-best nine-straight games.

UP NEXT

The Dubs remain on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz in the first game of a back-to-back set on Wednesday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).

