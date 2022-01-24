Dubs Hold Off Jazz In Wild Win On Warriors Ground
Six Warriors Tallied Double Figures in 94-92 Victory Over Utah Jazz
The Warriors dodged another close game that came down to the wire, but clutch defense and collective contributions across the roster earned a 94-92 victory over the Utah Jazz.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Poole - 20
|Porter - 8
|Curry- 6
|Wiggins - 14
|Looney - 6
|Bjelica - 4
|2 Tied - 13
|Wiggins - 5
|2 Tied - 2
UTA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Bogdanovic - 21
|Gobert - 18
|Ingles - 5
|Gay - 16
|Bogdanovic- 8
|Clarkson - 4
|Gobert - 12
|2 Tied - 5
|Golbert - 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE FOES
As teams with two of the top four records in the West, Sunday’s showdown was competitive from the opening tip. Both clubs played strong offensively and defensively from the start, with the Warriors gaining the halftime lead by one (55-54).
The Dubs used a 6-0 spurt in the third quarter to carve out their biggest lead of the night (13), but the Jazz responded with a 10-0 run to open the fourth frame and bring the contest to a tie. Despite the Jazz outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter (17-11), the Dubs' relentless defense held off the strong-willed Jazz until the final buzzer.
DUBS DEFENSIVE ENERGY
Gary Payton II led the Dubs’ defensive effort, swiping a pair of steals in back-to-back possessions — just 30 seconds apart — to give the Warriors a 79-66 lead in the third frame. The guard’s tenacity and two-way play continue to be on display night after night, finishing with six points, five rebounds and two steals. Otto Porter Jr. also brought the defensive energy for the Dubs, tallying 13 points and a team-high three steals in Sunday’s feat.
POOLE CAN PLAY
Jordan Poole recorded a team-high 20 points, three rebounds and two assists, scratching his second consecutive 20-point game of the season. The guard shot 7-for-13 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range, sinking a splash with 2.2 seconds remaining in the first frame to close out the quarter. Poole’s tough play continued throughout the contest, as the guard’s lethal stepback in the second quarter left Utah’s Jordan Clarkson on his heels in one of the highlight plays of the night.
CLUTCH CONTRIBUTIONS
Six Warriors, including all starters, tallied double figures in the 94-92 victory. Andrew Wiggins recorded 14 points and five rebounds while Damion Lee had a hot hand from beyond the arc, splashing four treys on his way to 12 points on the night. Kevon Looney posted 10 points and six rebounds, including a clutch three-point play in the team’s final possession to help seal the Warriors’ win.
UP NEXT
Having won five of their last six games at home, the Warriors improve 21-4 at Chase Center, the league’s best home record, and 34-13 on the 2021-22 season. The Dubs homestand continues on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (7 p.m., TNT).
More Notables:
- On this current seven-game homestand, the Warriors improved to 3-1, winning each of the last two games by two points.
- Golden State improved to 9-1 when holding its opponent under 40.0% shooting from the field.
- The Warriors have committed 10-or-fewer turnovers in three games this season and are undefeated in those contests.
