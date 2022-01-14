Cold Shooting Sink Warriors In Loss To Bucks

The Warriors struggled from the start of Thursday’s matchup, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 118-99 road loss.

The Dubs’ shooting woes combined with the Bucks’ hot start had the squad down by 39 points at halftime, with the Warriors unable to work their way back in the second half of the contest.

Andrew Wiggins finished with a team-high 16 points while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 23 points on the night. Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga posted 15 points and seven rebounds.