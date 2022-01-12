Dubs Overcome 18-Point Deficit, Slip In Late Loss To Grizzlies

The Warriors carved their way out of a double digit deficit and used third quarter spurt to take the lead entering the final frame, but an overabundance of turnovers eventually caught up with the squad in a 116-108 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.

TALE OF TWO HALVES

Though the Dubs were down by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, the squad managed to stave off the Grizzlies and record 12 points in the final 2:50 of the first half to bring the contest to 51-59 at halftime. The Dubs emerged in the third frame with revived energy, using a 19-3 run to gain the advantage entering the fourth quarter. However a barrage of Memphis splashes combined with an eruption from Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the closing minute of regulation resulted in the Warriors unable to fend off Memphis in the final frame.

CURRY’S TRIPLE-DOUBLE

While it took him time to warm up, Stephen Curry got it going on Tuesday, recording his ninth career triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The outing was Curry’s second triple-double of the 2021-22 campaign, with the guard posting 12 points at the half. The two-time MVP sank two three-pointers and extended his NBA-record streak to 162 consecutive games with at least one splash.

THOMPSON PLAYMAKING

Appearing in his first road game since June 10, 2019, Klay Thompson finished with a team-high +17 in 20 minutes of play, recording 14 points, three rebounds and three assists, shooting 5-for-13 and sinking two splashes. The guard made a number of big plays throughout the night including a three-pointer with 5.6 seconds remaining in the second quarter to bring the game within single digits at the half.

RESERVES ON A ROLL

The Dubs bench ouscored the Grizzlies bench 48-38 with Gary Payton II leading Warriors reserves with 13 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and grabbing five rebounds and three steals. Payton has continued to bring the intensity, tallying double figures in nine of his last 11 games. Guards Jordan Poole and Damion Lee combined for 17 points while Otto Porter Jr. scratched nine points and six rebounds.

TURNOVER TROUBLES

The Dubs faced turnover woes on Tuesday, with the Grizzlies converting 26 points off the Warriors’ 17 turnovers on the night.

UP NEXT

The team’s four-game road trip continues in Milwaukee as the squad meet the reigning champion Bucks for the opening game of their back-to-back set on Thursday (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT).

