Andrew Wiggins Hits Eight Triples in 31-Point Win Over Magic

The Warriors improved to 20-4 on the season after defeating the Orlando Magic 126-95 on Monday night at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins made a career-high eight 3-pointers. Jordan Poole added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 31 Green / Poole - 7 Curry - 8 Wiggins - 28 Lee / Looney - 5 Poole - 7 Poole - 12 Payton II - 4 Green / Wiggins - 3



ORL Points Rebounds Assists Harris - 17 Carter Jr. - 12 F. Wagner - 6 Hampton - 16 Ross - 5 Carter Jr. / M. Wagner - 3 F. Wagner - 15 F. Wagner - 4 Bamba - 2 More Stats | Highlights

WIGGINS’ CAREER HIGH

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points in Monday’s win, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 8-of-10 from 3-point range. The eight 3-pointers were a career-high for Wiggins. Since Nov. 21, Wiggins is shooting 57.8 percent from 3-point range (26-for-45), the best amongst all NBA players who have at least 20 3-point attempts.

KUMINGA’S QUARTER

Jonathan Kuminga played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter on Monday and found ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Kuminga scored nine points, tying his career-high, on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. He was dangerous around the rim, recording two And-1’s and also throwing down an impressive putback dunk. He also added three rebounds and a steal while finishing with a plus-12 plus-minus.

CURRY BEATS THE BUZZER

Stephen Curry made seven 3-pointers in Monday’s win, now only 16 makes away from passing Ray Allen and becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader. Curry’s most impressive of the day was his 36-foot bank shot that beat the first quarter buzzer. Curry recorded a game-high 31 points and eight assists.

DOWTIN’S FIRST BUCKET

Rookie guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored his first career points in Monday night’s win. The 24-year-old recorded four points in the fourth quarter, making two of his three field goal attempts. Dowtin, who is on a two-way deal, has played in nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 17 points per game. He spent the 2021 preseason with the Orlando Magic.

2ND QUARTER CLOSE

Leading 43-37 with 6:36 left in the second quarter, the Warriors closed the half on a 22-7 run to take a 21-point lead into halftime. The Dubs held the Magic to 3-of-13 shooting and forced four turnovers in that span. On the offensive end, the Warriors made seven of their final 11 shots of the half, including back-to-back 3’s from Andrew Wiggins.

SLOW START

The Dubs got off to a slow start on Monday night, falling behind 9-0. Draymond Green broke the scoreless drought for the Warriors, finishing a tough lay-up over Mo Bamba. The Dubs got things rolling from there. Three Stephen Curry 3’s and 12 bench points propelled the Warriors to a 31-26 lead at the end of the first frame.

PAYTON’S FIRST QUARTER

Gary Payton II entered the game for the first time with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter and the Warriors trailing 14-11. The Dubs then went on a 10-1 run where Payton scored five quick points to take a six-point lead. Payton finished the game with seven points, four rebounds and an assist.

UP NEXT

The Warriors close out their four game homestand on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. The 11-14 Blazers have lost three straight games, falling 102-90 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Jusuf Nurkic and Norman Powell combined for 60 points, but the Blazers made just 5-of-22 3-pointers in the loss.

