Andrew Wiggins Hits Eight Triples in 31-Point Win Over Magic
Stephen Curry Scores A Game-High 31 Points
The Warriors improved to 20-4 on the season after defeating the Orlando Magic 126-95 on Monday night at Chase Center.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins made a career-high eight 3-pointers. Jordan Poole added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 31
|Green / Poole - 7
|Curry - 8
|Wiggins - 28
|Lee / Looney - 5
|Poole - 7
|Poole - 12
|Payton II - 4
|Green / Wiggins - 3
|
ORL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Harris - 17
|Carter Jr. - 12
|F. Wagner - 6
|Hampton - 16
|Ross - 5
|Carter Jr. / M. Wagner - 3
|F. Wagner - 15
|F. Wagner - 4
|Bamba - 2
WIGGINS’ CAREER HIGH
Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points in Monday’s win, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 8-of-10 from 3-point range. The eight 3-pointers were a career-high for Wiggins. Since Nov. 21, Wiggins is shooting 57.8 percent from 3-point range (26-for-45), the best amongst all NBA players who have at least 20 3-point attempts.
KUMINGA’S QUARTER
Jonathan Kuminga played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter on Monday and found ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Kuminga scored nine points, tying his career-high, on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. He was dangerous around the rim, recording two And-1’s and also throwing down an impressive putback dunk. He also added three rebounds and a steal while finishing with a plus-12 plus-minus.
CURRY BEATS THE BUZZER
Stephen Curry made seven 3-pointers in Monday’s win, now only 16 makes away from passing Ray Allen and becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader. Curry’s most impressive of the day was his 36-foot bank shot that beat the first quarter buzzer. Curry recorded a game-high 31 points and eight assists.
DOWTIN’S FIRST BUCKET
Rookie guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored his first career points in Monday night’s win. The 24-year-old recorded four points in the fourth quarter, making two of his three field goal attempts. Dowtin, who is on a two-way deal, has played in nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 17 points per game. He spent the 2021 preseason with the Orlando Magic.
2ND QUARTER CLOSE
Leading 43-37 with 6:36 left in the second quarter, the Warriors closed the half on a 22-7 run to take a 21-point lead into halftime. The Dubs held the Magic to 3-of-13 shooting and forced four turnovers in that span. On the offensive end, the Warriors made seven of their final 11 shots of the half, including back-to-back 3’s from Andrew Wiggins.
SLOW START
The Dubs got off to a slow start on Monday night, falling behind 9-0. Draymond Green broke the scoreless drought for the Warriors, finishing a tough lay-up over Mo Bamba. The Dubs got things rolling from there. Three Stephen Curry 3’s and 12 bench points propelled the Warriors to a 31-26 lead at the end of the first frame.
PAYTON’S FIRST QUARTER
Gary Payton II entered the game for the first time with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter and the Warriors trailing 14-11. The Dubs then went on a 10-1 run where Payton scored five quick points to take a six-point lead. Payton finished the game with seven points, four rebounds and an assist.
UP NEXT
The Warriors close out their four game homestand on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. The 11-14 Blazers have lost three straight games, falling 102-90 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Jusuf Nurkic and Norman Powell combined for 60 points, but the Blazers made just 5-of-22 3-pointers in the loss.
More Notables ...
- Tonight’s win extended the Warriors home-winning streak over the Magic to nine-straight wins… The Magic last beat the Warriors in the Bay Area on December 3, 2012 (102-94)… The Warriors have won 14 of their last 17 games vs. the Magic overall.
- Golden State’s record of 20-4 marks its best start since the 2016-17 season when they began the season 27-4… They improved to a league-best 13-2 at home and are tied with Phoenix for the NBA’s best overall record.
- The Warriors’ 126 points were one shy of tying their season high for points scored in a game (127 on 11/8 vs. ATL)… Golden State improved to 6-0 this season when scoring 120-or-more points.
- Golden State won the game by 31 points, its second victory this season by 30-or-more points (41-point win on 11/5 vs. NOP)… The Warriors have won seven games by 20-plus points and 16 games by double figures… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, tonight marked the first time the Warriors trailed by double figures and then won by 30-or-more points since 1997-98, when play-by-play was first recorded… The last time a team trailed by 10-or-more points and won by at least 30 was on 3/11/21, Minnesota over New Orleans, 135-105.
- The Warriors extended their streak of holding opponents under 50.0% shooting from the field to 26-straight games dating back to last season (43.4 FG% tonight)… The Warriors are the only team to not allow an opponent shoot 50 percent-or-better from the field this season.
- Golden State had two players make seven-plus 3’s in the same game for the fifth time in franchise history (three of those five times have come against the Magic)… The last time the Warriors had two players make at least seven 3-pointers in a game was on 3/20/17 at OKC when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each made seven 3-pointers.
- The Warriors made a season-high 50.0% of their shots from beyond-the-arc (prev. 48.7% on 12/3 vs. PHX)… Their 20 3-pointers made were one shy of tying a season-high mark (21 3FG on 10/30 vs. OKC).
- Golden State held its opponent to 99-or-fewer points a league-high-tying 11th time this season (Denver) and are undefeated in those games... The Warriors are holding their opponent to 100.6 points per game, a league-leading mark.
- The Warriors recorded 15 steals, improving to 14-0 this season when recording more than their opponent.
- Golden State converted 23 Magic turnovers into a season-high-tying 38 points off turnovers (prev. 11/24 vs. PHI).
- The Warriors have only been outrebounded in five games this season, grabbing 43 to the Magic’s 38 tonight.
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ 392nd consecutive sellout (18,064).
- Up Next: The Warriors host the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, December 8 (7:00 p.m. tip-off), concluding the four-game homestand.
- Andrew Wiggins made a career-high eight 3-point baskets on 8-of-10 shooting from 3-point range (prev. high was seven, 1/27/20 vs. SAC)… He finished with 28 points… Wiggins becomes the fourth Warrior to make at least 80 percent of his 3-point attempts in a game (minimum 10 attempts), joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson (three times) and Reggie Williams.
- Stephen Curry sank seven 3’s, his 14th game of five-or-more 3-pointers on the season, a league-high total… Curry now trails the NBA’s all-time 3-point field goals made leader Ray Allen (2,973) by 15.
- Jordan Poole recorded 12 points, a career-high-tying seven rebounds and a season-high-tying seven assists.
- Nemanja Bjelica scored 10 points off the bench, reaching double figures in scoring for the fifth time this season.
- Jonathan Kuminga tallied a career-high-tying nine points, three rebounds, one steal in 12 minutes off the bench… For the third time he matched his career-high field goals with four.
- Jeff Dowtin Jr. recorded his first NBA basket with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter, finishing with four points.
- Damion Lee posted a season-high four steals (prev. one, three times).
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 12/6/21
Hear from Stephen Curry following his 31-point performance in the Dubs' 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
| 12:00
Postgame Warriors Talk: Andrew Wiggins - 12/6/21
Hear from Andrew Wiggins following his 28-point performance in the Dubs' 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
| 05:57
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 12/6/21
Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr following the Dubs' 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
| 11:05
Postgame Warriors Talk: Nemanja Bjelica - 12/6/21
Hear from Nemanja Bjelica following the Dubs' 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
| 05:59
