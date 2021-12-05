Dubs Erase 22-Point Deficit, Unable To Complete Comeback Over Spurs

Warriors Slip Late In Saturday's 112-107 Loss To Spurs
Posted: Dec 04, 2021

The Warriors were down by as much as 22 points in Saturday’s game, but a push through the third quarter that was capped off with a 27-6 run through the final frame was not enough to overcome the San Antonio Spurs in a 112-107 loss.

Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 27 points and eight rebounds, while fellow vet Draymond Green shied a triple-double with nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Juan Toscano-Anderson contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

TEAM LEADERS


GSW
Points Rebounds Assists
Curry - 27 2 Tied - 8 Green - 9
Poole - 15 2 Tied - 7 Curry - 5
Lee - 14 3 Tied - 3 3 Tied - 3


SAS
Points Rebounds Assists
White - 25 Murray - 12 Murray - 7
Murray - 23 Poeltl - 9 Poeltl - 5
Walker IV - 21 Johnson - 7 3 Tied - 3

Warriors

Warriors

