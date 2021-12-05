Dubs Erase 22-Point Deficit, Unable To Complete Comeback Over Spurs
Warriors Slip Late In Saturday's 112-107 Loss To Spurs
The Warriors were down by as much as 22 points in Saturday’s game, but a push through the third quarter that was capped off with a 27-6 run through the final frame was not enough to overcome the San Antonio Spurs in a 112-107 loss.
Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 27 points and eight rebounds, while fellow vet Draymond Green shied a triple-double with nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Juan Toscano-Anderson contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 27
|2 Tied - 8
|Green - 9
|Poole - 15
|2 Tied - 7
|Curry - 5
|Lee - 14
|3 Tied - 3
|3 Tied - 3
|
SAS
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|White - 25
|Murray - 12
|Murray - 7
|Murray - 23
|Poeltl - 9
|Poeltl - 5
|Walker IV - 21
|Johnson - 7
|3 Tied - 3
