Warriors Grind Out Road Win Over Clippers

The Warriors started the second half strong with a 15-2 run to open the third frame and hold off the Los Angeles Clippers in a 105-90 win at the Staples Center on Sunday.

The Dubs pushed their advantage to 21 points in the fourth quarter and had to grit and grind to maintain the lead until the final buzzer. WIth the win, the Warriors improve a NBA-best 18-2 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 33 Porter Jr. - 10 Green - 7 Porter Jr - 18 Wiggins - 7 Curry - 6 Poole - 17 Curry - 5 4 Tied - 6



LAC Points Rebounds Assists George - 30 Bledsoe - 10 2 Tied - 5 2 Tied - 13 Zubac - 8 Mann - 3 Mann - 8 Morrris - 7 Jackson - 2 More Stats | Highlights

CURRY COMING IN HOT

Stephen Curry was on fire on Sunday, with the guard recording 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and finishing with five rebounds, six assists and six steals in the matinee matchup. The two-time MVP shot 12-for-22 from the field and 7-for-13 from 3-point range, with Curry flurry picking up at the 6:36 mark in the final frame to help seal a Warriors’ win. Curry kept the records rolling, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 splashes in a single season (19 games), beating his previous single-season records by one game.

PORTER JR. PRODUCTION

Behind Curry, Otto Porter Jr. was the Dubs’ second leading scorer, recording 18 points and a team-high ten rebounds in 26 minutes of play. The forward shot 5-for-10 from the field, 3-for-7 from beyond the arc and scratched 5-for-8 from the charity stripe. Porter Jr. added two assists and two steals to round out his stat sheet on Sunday.

THIRD QUARTER BURST

While the Dubs gained the 44-42 lead at halftime, the squad started the second half strong with a 15-2 run to open the third frame. Jordan Poole recorded 15 of his 17 points in the third quarter, including four splashes in the final 2:17 of the frame. The Warriors fought hard through the fourth quarter, seizing control of the contest in the final frame with a 20-9 run.

SEASON-BEST STEALS

It was a defensive duel as the the Dubs held the Clippers to 40 percent or below throughout each quarter of Sunday’s matchup. Moreover, the Warriors recorded a season-high 19 steals, with each starter tallying at least one steal. The Dubs made the most of their defensive intensity, converting seven Warriors’ steals into 14 points.

After beating the Clippers to start this road trip, the Warriors will be tasked with another tough test on Tuesday when they face the Phoenix Suns (TNT, NBCSBA, 7:00 p.m.).

