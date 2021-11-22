Poole and Wiggins Combine for 65 Points in Win Over Raptors

Playing at home for the first time in nine days, the Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-104 at Chase Center on Sunday night.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combined for 65 points in the win. Poole scored a season-high 33 points on 13 shots, while Wiggins recorded 32 points and six rebounds. The Warriors now advance to an NBA-best 15-2 record.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 33 Green - 14 Curry / Green - 8 Wiggins - 32 Looney - 10 Looney / Poole - 4 Porter Jr. - 15 Porter Jr. / Wiggins - 6 Wiggins - 3



TOR Points Rebounds Assists Siakam - 21 Barnes - 13 VanVleet - 7 VanVleet - 17 Achiuwa - 8 Barnes - 5 Achiuwa - 12 Siakam - 6 3-Tied - 3

POOLE PARTY

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 33 points, making a career-high eight 3-pointers. Poole became the first player in the league this season to score 33 or more points while shooting less than 14 field goal attempts. Poole has been shooting lights out the past two games, averaging 32.5 points on 66 percent shooting from the field and 63 percent from 3-point range.

WIGGINS’ AGGRESIVENESS

After a four-game road trip, the Warriors got off to a quick start on Sunday night thanks in part to Andrew Wiggins. With the Warriors up 5-3, Wiggins went on an 11-2 scoring run over the Raptors, nailing two 3-pointers, finishing an and-1 and throwing home a dunk to extend the Warriors' lead to 11 points. Wiggins scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter as the Warriors led by 12 points after the first frame. Wiggins ended the game with 32 points, six rebounds and three assists. Wiggins made six of his eight 3-point attempts in the game, making six or more 3-pointers for only the fourth time in his career.

FEELING IT FROM DOWNTOWN

The Warriors set season-highs in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage on Sunday night. The Dubs made 22 3-pointers on 48.9 percent shooting from long distance. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins combined for 14 triples, while Otto Porter Jr. added five, Chris Chiozza two and Stephen Curry one.

THIRD QUARTER RUN

The Warriors led by 14 at the half, but a quick 8-3 Raptors run cut the lead to single digits. Then the Warriors went on a run of their own. In a four-and-a-half minute span, the Warriors held the Raptors to just one field goal, extending their nine-point lead to 19. The Raptors never got the game back inside of double digits.

CHIOZZA STEPS UP

Sunday night was a night to remember for Chris Chiozza. The guard turned 26 years old on Sunday and played significant minutes in the win, replacing the injured Gary Payton II. Chiozza scored a season-high 11 points in 20 minutes, shooting 4-of-9 from the field. He also added two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

STARTING FIVE BACK

The Warriors used the same starting lineup for the first 15 games of the season, but were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Friday night’s win over the Detroit Pistons, with Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson filling their spots. Curry and Green were back on the court on Sunday. Draymond Green led the team with 14 rebounds, while also adding four points and eight assists. Curry recorded 12 points and eight assists in the win. Curry extended his streak of hitting at least one 3-pointer to 141 games, the second longest streak in NBA history.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Sixers have lost six of seven games and will play the Sacramento Kings on Monday night before coming to Chase Center. Joel Embiid is leading the Sixers with 21.4 points per game, but he has not played since Nov. 6 due to health and safety protocols. Tobias Harris is their next leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points. Philadelphia ranks second in the league in 3-point percentage. Seth Curry has been one of the most consistent 3-point shooters in the league this season, making 43.5 percent of his attempts.

