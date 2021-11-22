Poole and Wiggins Combine for 65 Points in Win Over Raptors
The Dubs Made A Season-High 22 3-Pointers
Playing at home for the first time in nine days, the Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-104 at Chase Center on Sunday night.
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combined for 65 points in the win. Poole scored a season-high 33 points on 13 shots, while Wiggins recorded 32 points and six rebounds. The Warriors now advance to an NBA-best 15-2 record.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Poole - 33
|Green - 14
|Curry / Green - 8
|Wiggins - 32
|Looney - 10
|Looney / Poole - 4
|Porter Jr. - 15
|Porter Jr. / Wiggins - 6
|Wiggins - 3
|
TOR
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Siakam - 21
|Barnes - 13
|VanVleet - 7
|VanVleet - 17
|Achiuwa - 8
|Barnes - 5
|Achiuwa - 12
|Siakam - 6
|3-Tied - 3
POOLE PARTY
Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 33 points, making a career-high eight 3-pointers. Poole became the first player in the league this season to score 33 or more points while shooting less than 14 field goal attempts. Poole has been shooting lights out the past two games, averaging 32.5 points on 66 percent shooting from the field and 63 percent from 3-point range.
WIGGINS’ AGGRESIVENESS
After a four-game road trip, the Warriors got off to a quick start on Sunday night thanks in part to Andrew Wiggins. With the Warriors up 5-3, Wiggins went on an 11-2 scoring run over the Raptors, nailing two 3-pointers, finishing an and-1 and throwing home a dunk to extend the Warriors' lead to 11 points. Wiggins scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter as the Warriors led by 12 points after the first frame. Wiggins ended the game with 32 points, six rebounds and three assists. Wiggins made six of his eight 3-point attempts in the game, making six or more 3-pointers for only the fourth time in his career.
FEELING IT FROM DOWNTOWN
The Warriors set season-highs in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage on Sunday night. The Dubs made 22 3-pointers on 48.9 percent shooting from long distance. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins combined for 14 triples, while Otto Porter Jr. added five, Chris Chiozza two and Stephen Curry one.
THIRD QUARTER RUN
The Warriors led by 14 at the half, but a quick 8-3 Raptors run cut the lead to single digits. Then the Warriors went on a run of their own. In a four-and-a-half minute span, the Warriors held the Raptors to just one field goal, extending their nine-point lead to 19. The Raptors never got the game back inside of double digits.
CHIOZZA STEPS UP
Sunday night was a night to remember for Chris Chiozza. The guard turned 26 years old on Sunday and played significant minutes in the win, replacing the injured Gary Payton II. Chiozza scored a season-high 11 points in 20 minutes, shooting 4-of-9 from the field. He also added two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
STARTING FIVE BACK
The Warriors used the same starting lineup for the first 15 games of the season, but were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Friday night’s win over the Detroit Pistons, with Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson filling their spots. Curry and Green were back on the court on Sunday. Draymond Green led the team with 14 rebounds, while also adding four points and eight assists. Curry recorded 12 points and eight assists in the win. Curry extended his streak of hitting at least one 3-pointer to 141 games, the second longest streak in NBA history.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Sixers have lost six of seven games and will play the Sacramento Kings on Monday night before coming to Chase Center. Joel Embiid is leading the Sixers with 21.4 points per game, but he has not played since Nov. 6 due to health and safety protocols. Tobias Harris is their next leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points. Philadelphia ranks second in the league in 3-point percentage. Seth Curry has been one of the most consistent 3-point shooters in the league this season, making 43.5 percent of his attempts.
More Notables ...
- Golden State improved to 9-1 at home and 15-2 overall, both NBA best marks… This is the Warriors best start to a season since 2016-17 (16-2)… Tonight marked their fourth-straight win.
- The Warriors extended their home winning streak to eight games… The last time they won eight consecutive games at home was during the 2017-18 season (2/8-3/14/18).
- The Warriors have won 15 of their last 17 home games vs. the Raptors.
- Thirty wins for Golden State in its last 37 games dating back to last season.
- The Warriors remain the only team in the NBA to score 100-plus points in each game this season.
- Golden State had two 30-point scorers (Poole, 33 and Wiggins, 32) in the same game for the first time since 2/13/19 at POR when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points… The last time the Warriors had two 30-point scorers not named Curry, Durant or Klay Thompson was on 4/16/14 at DEN (Jordan Crawford, 41 and Harrison Barnes, 30), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The Warriors held the Raptors to 39.4 percent shooting from the field, improving to 6-0 this season when holding opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field.
- Three Warriors (Jordan Poole – 8, Andrew Wiggins – 6, Otto Porter Jr. – 5) made at least five 3-pointers marking the first time since 3/31/19 vs. CHA (Klay Thompson – 6, Stephen Curry – 5, Quinn Cook – 5), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The Warriors took a season-low-tying 79 attempts from the field (79 on 11/16 at BKN) and their 39 made shots from the field were one shy of a season low of 38, done twice.
- Golden State made a season-high 22 3-pointers (previous: 21 on 10/30 vs. OKC) and shot a season-high 48.9% from beyond-the-arc (previous: 48.4% on 1/21 vs. LAC).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ second wire-to-wire win of the season (no ties or lead changes).
- The Warriors dished out 30-plus assists for the 10th time this season and are 9-1 in those games.
- Up Next: The Warriors host the Sixers on Wednesday, November 24 at Chase Center (7:00 p.m.)
- Jordan Poole tallied a season-high 33 points, his second consecutive 30-point game, a career-best streak and his fourth-career game of 30-plus points… Poole sank a career-high eight 3-point baskets on 11 attempts… He made 10 shots from the field (on 13 attempts), one shy of his season-high mark of 11, done on 11/3 vs. CHA.
- Andrew Wiggins posted his second 30-point outing of the season (32 points)… He sank a season-high six 3-point baskets on eight attempts…. He started the game making his first six 3-point attempts.
- Draymond Green grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds (previous: 12 on 10/28 vs. MEM).
- Kevon Looney recorded 10 rebounds, his fourth outing of 10-plus rebounds on the season… He dished out a season-high four assists and recorded a season-high-tying two steals.
- Chris Chiozza tallied a season-high 11 points on a season-high-tying two 3-pointers in a season-high 20 minutes on the floor… He was born on this date in 1995, in Memphis, Tenn.
- Otto Porter Jr. scored a season-high-tying 15 points (15 on 11/7 vs. HOU)… He also sank a season-high-tying five 3-pointers on nine attempts five on 11/7 vs. HOU).
