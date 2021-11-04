Poole’s Season-High 31 Points Leads To Win Over Hornets

Though the Warriors started the game down, the squad responded with defensive intensity and an offensive explosion from Jordan Poole who posted a season-high 31 points, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 7-for-16 from beyond the arc, to hold off the Hornets in a 114-92 win on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors came out of halftime with a 53-52 lead, then put up 27 points in the third quarter and held the Hornets to just 15 points in the frame. The Hornets came back with a buzz in the fourth quarter, but the Dubs suppressed Charlotte’s final push by finishing on a 16-0 run to earn their largest lead of the night (22).

Warriors legend Tim Hardaway was in game attendance on Wednesday and rang the pregame bell at Chase Center, marking exactly 32 years since he made his NBA debut for the Warriors in 1989.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 31 Green - 10 Curry - 9 2 Tied - 15 Curry - 8 Green - 8 2 Tied - 14 2 Tied - 6 Iguodala - 5



CHA Points Rebounds Assists Bridges - 32 Hayward - 11 Ball - 8 Hayward - 23 Bridges - 9 4 Tied - 2 Ball - 14 Rozier - 7 2 Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

A POOLE PARTY

Jordan Poole demonstrated impeccable efficiency on both sides of the ball in Wednesday’s win, finishing with 31 points including a career-high seven treys and four steals. The guard had a hot hand from the start, scoring the Warriors' first points in the opening frame and tallying 22 points in the first half. The Dubs finished the first half going 12-for-25 from beyond the arc, with Poole splashing six of his seven 3-pointers in the half.

PAYTON PUSHES THE PACE

Gary Payton II entered the game at 3:49 in the opening frame and was a stellar spark off the bench. Payton made impactful plays all night including an impressive dunk in the final 1:34 of the first frame that had everyone on their feet at Chase Center. The guard finished the night with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals in 17 minutes of play.

SECOND TEAM SYNC

Along with Payton’s performance, the Warriors reserves came to the rescue in Wednesday night’s win as the starters were seemingly out of sync at the start. Damion Lee entered the game in second quarter, finishing the night with 15 points and four rebounds, shooting an efficient 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Nemanja Bjelica contributed eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, with the Dubs big man making an immediate impact on the Warriors' offense.

DUBS’ DEFENSIVE ENERGY

Though the Warriors faced scoring and turnover struggles early on in the night, the Dubs remained locked in on the defensive end, holding the typically high-scoring Hornets to just 37.4 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors came out of halftime with a 53-52 lead, using the third quarter to post up 27 points and hold the Hornets to just 15 points in the frame. The squad also scratched six of their 14 steals in the third quarter.

The Warriors homestand continues as the Dubs host the New Orleans Pelicans for a Friday night showdown at Chase Center (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).