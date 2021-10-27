Warriors Hold Off Thunder To Claim Fourth Straight Win

Though the Warriors fell behind by double digits in the opening frame, the team battled it out for a 106-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 23 points and six rebounds while Andrew Wiggins contributed 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. The evening started slow for the Dubs, who gained momentum in the third quarter and utilized a 17-2 run to eclipse the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 23 Green - 9 Green - 8 Wiggins - 21 Looney - 8 Poole - 7 Lee - 20 Curry - 6 2 Tied - 4



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Gilgeous-Alexander - 30 Giddey - 9 2 Tied - 4 Robinson-Earl - 12 4 Tied - 5 2 Tied - 3 Dort - 11 2 Tied - 4 Maledon - 2

BIG TIME THIRD QUARTER

The Warriors fell behind early from the start, entering the second half down 59-48. But the squad stayed locked in and made a push in the third frame, outscoring the Thunder 33-17 in the quarter. Otto Porter Jr. made a handful of clutch plays in the final 1:30 of the frame, serving a fine dime to Damion Lee to cut the lead to one point, then sinking a pair of three-pointers to close out the quarter and give the Dubs a 81-76 advantage.

FOURTH QUARTER FINISH

The Warriors maintained the lead throughout the fourth quarter, earning their largest lead of the night in the final frame (10). Though Curry was scoreless in the fourth quarter, the rest of the squad understood the assignment, with Jordan Poole recording six of his 10 points in the final frame and Andre Iguodala and Juan Toscano-Anderson splashing a couple of treys to help close out the night. In all four games this season, the Warriors have outscored their opponents in the fourth quarter, leading to four consecutive wins.

WIGGINS FOR THE WIN

Andrew Wiggins entered the second half with elevated energy, posting 13 of his 21 points in the second half of the contest. Wiggins added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block to finish the night. The two-way forward worked both sides of the ball, with his left-handed hammer being one of the highlight plays of the night.

LEE STAYS READY

Damion Lee produced 20 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc to lift the Warriors over the Thunder. Lee has been packing the punch off the bench this season, tallying double-figures in each of the four games played this season. He is averaging 14.3 points per game and shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from the field.

The Warriors are now 4-0 on the season as the squad make their way back to The Bay for an eight-game homestand set to tipoff on Thursday (NBCSBA, 7 p.m.).