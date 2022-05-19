Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 5/20/22

After taking a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, the Dubs remain on Warriors Ground for Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

powered by

GAME 2 ON WARRIORS GROUND | 6 P.M. TIPOFF

After taking a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, the Dubs remain on Warriors Ground for Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Warriors opened the series with a bang, earning their second-largest win of this year’s playoffs with a 25-point victory. The Warriors are undefeated (7-0) at home and 9-3 overall in the postseason, with the squad looking to extend their series advantage as they host the Mavericks for Game 2 on Friday night (6 p.m., TNT).

Dual events will be taking place at Chase Center and Oracle Park on Friday, as the San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres at 7:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, and all guests in attendance will receive a Warriors Gold Blooded T-Shirt, courtesy of Rakuten.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors shot 56 percent from the floor and had seven players score in double figures of Wednesday’s 112-87 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW DAL 53-29 52-30 3rd in West 4th in West PTS: 114.0 (1st) PTS: 104.9 (10th) REB: 44.4 (5th) REB: 36.8 (15th) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 18.1 (15th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Loooney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (fractured elbow) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out. Team Notes

GREEN’S DEFENSIVE PROWESS

Draymond Green led the Dubs’ defensive effort on Monday, with the Mavericks going 0-for-9 on threes defended by Green. The former Defensive Player of the Year’s play was highlighted by a signature corner block with 5.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter. “He’s the key to our defense,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following the team’s Game 1 victory. “Against a team like this that spreads you out you have to make the rotations and good reads. He is one of the best in the world at doing that and getting everyone organized.” Offensively, the four-time NBA All-Star posted 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Green now has scored in double figures five times this postseason, with the Dubs going 4-1 in those games.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (26.4) PTS: Doncic (30.5) REB: Green (7.3) REB: Doncic (9.8) AST: Green (6.3) AST: Doncic (6.4)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Warriors outrebounded the Mavericks 51-35 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals series and held Dallas to a 36 percent shooting, the Mavericks’ lowest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks have now lost the first game of each of their three series this postseason, but have bounced obviously bounced back the first two times to reach the conference finals. The Mavs have led all teams in 3-point takes (40.9) and makes (15.2), but on Wednesday the shots weren’t falling. Dallas started out 3-for-19 from 3-point range in the opening quarter and finished the game 11-for-48 from distance. Spencer Dinwiddie, who led a fourth quarter comeback victory over the Warriors during the regular season, played well in Game 1 with 17 points off the bench, but all other Dallas players were held in check. The Dubs defended Luka Doncic well, holding him to his 2022 postseason-low 20 points on 6-for-18 (33.3 percent), so it will be interesting to see what adjustments he and the Mavs make for Game 2 on Friday.