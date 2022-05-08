Game 4 Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 5/9/22

The Dubs will try to defend homecourt once again on Monday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center.

powered by

CHASE CENTER SUCCESS

The Dubs will try to defend homecourt once again on Monday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center. After finishing the regular season 31-10 at Chase Center, the second best mark in the league, the Warriors success on homecourt has continued. The Dubs are 4-0 at home in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, winning by an average margin of 17.5 points. The Warriors scored 142 points in the Game 3 victory over Memphis, the most points in a playoff game for the franchise since 1967. The team also shot a playoff-franchise-high 63.1 percent from the field in the 30-point victory.

LAST TIME OUT

A slow start turned into a shooting clinic as the Warriors had their best shooting night of the playoffs, setting highs in points (142), field goal percentage (63.1%), 3-point percentage (53.1%) and free throw percentage (90.5%). Stephen Curry scored a team-high 30 points, making all 14 of his free throw attempts. Jordan Poole added 27 points off the bench in the Warriors 142-112 win. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW MEM PTS: 118.8 (1st) PTS: 113.6 (2nd) REB: 39.9 (11th) REB: 44.8 (4th) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 24.3 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

MEM: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Xavier Tillman and Jaren Jackson Jr. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (fractured elbow) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes

MEM: Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Killian Tillie (lower back procedure recovery) are out. Team Notes

PORTER’S IMPACT

Otto Porter Jr. recorded 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Saturday night’s Game 3. But the most impressive number for Porter Jr. in the win was his plus-30 differential. Porter has been a positive on the court all playoffs for the Dubs, and his plus-76 differential when on the court is the fourth highest in the NBA throughout the playoffs.

“It was obvious he was a great fit for us, whether he was making shots or not,” Steve Kerr said. “He’s a great player. He understand the game. He’s a helluva rebounder. He moves the ball. Otto just knows how to play.”

Porter shot 71.4 percent (5-for-7) from the field on Saturday and made three 3-pointers, his most in a game since Jan. 23.

“You can’t leave him open. He’s an incredible shooter,” Klay Thompson said postgame. “He got some really great second chance opportunities for us. He’s a great teammate. He’s a true pro.”

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (27.6) PTS: Morant (27.1) REB: Wiggins (6.8) REB: Morant (8.0) AST: Green (6.9) AST: Morant (9.8)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

Ja Morant scored a game-high 34 points in Game 3, but exited in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points, including converting on four 3-pointers. Jackson, who averaged 1.6 made 3-pointers per game in the regular season on 31.9 percent efficiency, had made 12 triples in the series so far on a 50 percent clip. Steven Adams made his series debut in Game 3 after missing the first two games of the series due to COVID-related health and safety protocols. The center saw six minutes of action, recording three points, two rebounds and two assists. Memphis will get back Dillon Brooks in Game 4, who was suspended for one game after a foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2.