Game 3 Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 5/7/22

The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for a Game 3 Western Conference Semifinals showdown on Saturday night.

GAME 3 SHOWDOWN AT CHASE CENTER

The Western Conference Semifinals shift to Chase Center as the Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for a Game 3 showdown on Saturday night. After a Dubs defeat in Memphis on Tuesday, the squad comes home with the series tied at 1-1. The Warriors won all three of their home games in the first round, and they'll look for that postseason trend to continue on Saturday in front of what is sure to be another spirited crowd at Chase Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Cold perimeter shooting coupled with a 47-point output by Ja Morant led to a 106-101 Game 2 defeat in Memphis on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW MEM 53-29 56-26 3rd in West 2nd in West PTS: 115.4 (1st) PTS: 113.8 (2nd) REB: 40.1 (10th) REB: 46.8 (2nd) AST: 28.7 (1st) AST: 24.8 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green

MEM: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Xavier Tillman INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes



MEM: Killian Tillie (lower back procedure recovery), Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

GREEN’S GRIT AND TOUGHNESS

After receiving stitches for an eye laceration during Tuesday’s matchup, Draymond Green finished with six points, seven assists and a game-high ten rebounds in 32 minutes of play. The outing marked the veteran forward’s second game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with double-figure rebounds. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Green has tallied a total of ten blocks, ten steals and is shooting above 50 percent from the field in postseason play. “I’ve been through the biggest battles with Dray, and he embraces those moments,” Klay Thompson shared of his teammate. “We need that. He really makes us go, and without him, we’re not the Warriors.”

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (27.3) PTS: Morant (26.3) REB: Wiggins (7.3) REB: Morant (8.6) AST: Green (6.7) AST: Morant (10.1)

GRIZZLIES SCOUTING REPORT

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is coming off a 47-point output, shooting 48.4 percent (15-for-31) from the field and 41.7 percent (5-for-12) from 3-point range in Game 2. The 2021-22 Most Improved Player also posted a team-high eight assists and eight rebounds in the feat. Morant is averaging 40.5 points per game in two games played during the Western Conference Semifinals, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from the perimeter. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is on the heels of his second straight double-figure outing of the series, posting 12 points and seven rebounds. Memphis rookie Zaire Williams, who missed Game 1 of the series due to knee soreness, posted 14 points off the bench, shooting 55.6 percent (5-for-9) from the field and 50.0 percent (4-for-8) from 3-point range.