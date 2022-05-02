Game 2 Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 5/3/22

The Warriors take the Western Conference Semifinals lead 1-0 over the Grizzlies heading into Tuesday's Game 2 matchup in Memphis.

GAME 2 IN MEMPHIS

The Warriors enter Tuesday’s Western Conference Semifinals showdown with a 1-0 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. After earning a series-opening win on the road, the Dubs are 5-1 this postseason and have won at least one road game in each of the last 25 playoff series, an NBA record streak dating back to 2013. After three of the four regular season meetings between the two teams were decided in crunch time, Sunday’s Game 1 came down to the final possession, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Tuesday’s matchup once again goes down to the wire.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36.6 seconds left and the Warriors made defensive stops when they counted most, earning a 117-116 victory in Memphis and taking the Western Conference Semifinals series lead 1-0 on Sunday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW MEM 53-29 56-26 3rd in West 2nd in West PTS: 122.3 (1st) PTS: 115.0 (3rd) REB: 34.7 (12th) REB: 43.7 (5th) AST: 29.7 (1st) AST: 25.3 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green

MEM: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Xavier Tillman INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes



MEM: Zaire Williams is day-to-day. Killian Tillie (lower back recovery), Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

POOLE POSTS PLAYOFF CAREER-HIGHS

Jordan Poole came off the bench in Game 1 and posted playoff career-highs in points (31), rebounds (8) and assists (9). The 31-point output marked the sixth-most points scored by a Warriors reserve in a postseason game. The third-year guard sank five splashes in the feat, shooting 60.0 percent from the field (12-for-20) and 50.0 percent (5-for-10) from 3-point range. Poole has recorded two 30-plus point performances in his first postseason, averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in six games played during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Poole (28.7) PTS: Morant (23.7) REB: Wiggins (7.7) REB: Clarke (7.7) AST: Green (8.3) AST: Morant (9.3)

TWO-WAY KLAY ON DISPLAY

Klay Thompson’s two-way play was on full display in Sunday’s Game 1 victory, with the guard making the most of the final minute of regulation by sinking a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36.6 seconds on the clock, followed by defending a potential game-winning Ja Morant shot. Morant’s shot was off target and the Warriors came up with a gritty one-point road win in the series opener. Thompson finished with 15 points, three assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes of play.

GRIZZLIES SCOUTING REPORT

The Memphis Grizzlies displayed a strong showing in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, with guard Ja Morant finishing just shy of a triple-double with a game-high 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player exploded from the start, recording the Grizzlies’ opening eight points in the first quarter and maintained the intensity until the final buzzer. Morant finished shooting 49.3 percent (14-for-31) and 34.4 percent (4-for-11) from the perimeter. Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed with 33 points and ten rebounds, shooting 55.6 percent (10-for-18) from the field and 66.7 percent (6-for-9) from 3-point range. Jackson’s six 3-pointers matched the second highest single-game total of his career and his 33 points were the most he’s ever scored in a playoff game. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each had big games against the Warriors during the regular season, but both struggled in Game 1, combining for 17 points on 6-for-23 shooting. The Grizzlies can challenge the Warriors in a lot of ways, but the Dubs withstood the storm in Game 1 and they’ll look to do the same in Game 2.