Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 4/21/22

GAME 3 IN THE MILE HIGH CITY

The Warriors face off against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in the Mile High City for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. The Dubs are up 2-0 entering Thursday’s matchup, with the Warriors averaging 124.5 points per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field over the first two games of the series. The Warriors have won seven straight games, after closing the regular season on a five-game winning streak, and Thursday’s meeting will be the Dubs’ first road game of the playoffs.

Although the game will take place in Denver, Warriors fans are still invited to get together to watch the game at Thrive City! Warriors Playoff Watch Parties, presented by Chase, will take place during all Warriors road playoff games, providing a festive atmosphere with a number of activities in addition to watching the game on the largest outdoor video board in San Francisco! Learn more about the Game 3 Watch Party and RSVP at thrivecity.com.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors surged ahead with a big run to close the first half and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 84 points in a 126-106 Game 2 victory over the Nuggets on Monday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW DEN 53-29 48-34 3rd in West 6th in West PTS: 124.5 (1st) PTS: 106.5 (10th) REB: 37.0 (11th) REB: 40.5 (8th) AST: 30.0 (1st) AST: 23.0 (9th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

DEN: Nikola Jokic, Monte Morris, Jeff Green, Will Barton and Aaron Gordon INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Igoudala (bilateral neck spasm) is day-to-day. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out. Team Notes



DEN:Jamal Murray (left knee surgery recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery recovery) are out. Team Notes

CURRY BECOMES FRANCHISE-FIRST IN THE 3K CLUB

Stephen Curry sank five splashes on his way to a game-high 34 points in 23 minutes of play on Monday, becoming the first player in the shot clock era to score as many as 30 points in 23 minutes-or-less in a postseason game. The output also marked the second-most by a Warriors reserve in franchise history, trailing only a 40-point effort by himself in 2016. The two-time MVP went 12-for-17 from the field in Game 2, dishing out four rebounds and three assists in the feat. Curry also scored his 3,000th career playoff point on Monday, becoming the 27th player in NBA history to reach the milestone and extending his NBA-record playoff 3-point streak to 114 consecutive games.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Poole (29.5) PTS: Jokic (25.5) REB: Wiggins (8.5) REB: Jokic (10.5) AST: Green (7.5) AST: Jokic (5.0)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic posted a team-high output of 26 points in Game 2 on Monday. The Denver big man is averaging 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the first two games of the series, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts in both games played. Will Barton, Monte Morris and Bones Hyland combined for 36 points in Monday’s matchup, posting 12 points each. The Nuggets shot just 42.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range in Game 2, tallying 18 total turnovers in the defeat. Oddly enough, the Nuggets had a worse home record (23-18) than road (25-16) during the regular season, and the big question surrounding the team remains the possibility of a return to action for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Murray, who tore his ACL at Chase Center last April, has yet to play a game this season and remains out indefinitely, while Porter has recently said he’s hopeful to play at some point in this series.