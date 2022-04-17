Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 4/18/22

After a 123-107 home victory in Game 1, the Warriors will try to defend homecourt again on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center.

DEFENDING HOMECOURT

After a home victory in Game 1, the Warriors will try to defend homecourt again on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The Warriors have won six straight games, after closing the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The Warriors recorded 33 assists on Saturday night, improving their record to 27-1 this season when recording 30-or-more assists. Additionally, Stephen Curry made his return to the court for the first time since March 16, recording 16 points in 22 minutes of action.

LAST TIME OUT

A 18-4 Warriors run to close out the second quarter gave the Dubs an 11-point lead at halftime and a 32-point third quarter put the game out of reach, giving the Warriors a 1-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 30 points in the 123-107 victory, with Klay Thompson adding 19 points. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW DEN 1-0 0-1 PTS: 123.0 (3rd) PTS: 107.0 (6th) REB: 41.0 (3rd) REB: 35.0 (6th) AST: 33.0 (1st) AST: 26.0 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DEN: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: James Wiseman (knee) is out. Team Notes



DEN: Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (spine) are out. Team Notes

POOLE JOINS RARE COMPANY

Jordan Poole became the second player in NBA history to record 30 points and five made 3-pointers in a playoff debut, joining Kyrie Irving. His 30-point effort was tied for the second most points in a playoff debut in franchise history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 35-point performance in 1960.

“Jordan Poole, wow. What a playoff debut. I mean all of his hard work is paying off,” Klay Thompson said after the game.”

Poole made 9-of-13 field goal attempts and 5-of-7 3-point attempts in his 30-point night, including making all six of his fields goals in the first half.

“He’s earned the respect and the trust of his teammates. They believe in him and they’ve seen what he’s done all year. So there’s no hesitation to put the ball in his hands,” Steve Kerr said.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Poole (30.0) PTS: Jokic (25.0) REB: Wiggins (9.0) REB: Jokic (10.0) AST: Green (9.0) AST: Morris (6.0)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 25 points for the Nuggets in Game 1, but did so on 25 field-goal attempts. Will Barton added 24 points, well above his 14.7 points he averaged per game this season. The guard made 10-of-18 attempts from the field, his 10 field goals were his most made in a game since Feb. 24. Monte Morris recorded four steals in Game 1, a season-high for the point guard who also added 10 points and six assists. The Nuggets defense allowed the Warriors to get open looks from long distance, resulting in the Dubs shooting 45.7 percent from 3-point range (16-for-35). In the regular season against each other, the Nuggets outrebounded the Warriors 138-124, but on Saturday night, it was the Dubs outrebounding the Nuggets 41-35. The Nuggets will have Facundo Campazzo available for Game 2, who was suspended for the first game of the series due to a flagrant foul in the team’s regular season finale.