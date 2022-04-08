Game Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 4/9/22

The Warriors final road trip of the regular season begins on Saturday night at AT&T Center vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

powered by

FINAL ROAD TRIP

The Warriors final road trip of the regular season begins on Saturday night at AT&T Center vs. the San Antonio Spurs. The two teams have previously met three times this season, with the Spurs winning two of those matchups. The Spurs defeated the Warriors 110-108 at Chase Center on March 20, when Keldon Johnson hit a game-winning shot with .3 seconds remaining. On Feb. 1, the shorthanded Warriors beat the Spurs 124-120 on the road, with Moses Moody scoring a then-career-high 20 points as the Warriors overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson scored a team-high 33 points in the Warriors 128-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at Chase Center in the team’s regular season home finale. Jordan Poole recorded 19 points and a career-high 11 assists. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 51-29 34-46 3rd in West 10th in West PTS: 110.9 (15th) PTS: 113.3 (8th) REB: 45.5 (8th) REB: 45.5 (7th) AST: 27.1 (5th) AST: 28.1 (1st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

SAS: Tre Jones, Joshua Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (foot) and James Wiseman (knee) are out. Team Notes



SAS: TBD. Team Notes

POOLE’S HISTORIC STREAK

Jordan Poole’s 20-point streak was snapped at 17 games on Thursday night. He became only the fifth Warriors player since 1983-84 to have a streak of that length in a single season. He joined Chris Mullin (four times), Mitch Richmond, Stephen Curry Kevin Durant, and averaged 26.4 points during the streak. He has made an NBA-leading 79 3-pointers since his streak began on March 3, making 44.6 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Murray (21.2) REB: Looney (7.3) REB: Poeltl (9.3) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Murray (9.3)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The Spurs have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament and will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the nine-seed vs. 10-seed matchup. The Spurs have won seven of their last nine games, but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-121 on Thursday night. Keldon Johnson scored a team-high 20 points, while center Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 17 rebounds. The team’s leading scorer, Dejounte Murray, has not played since March 30 due to an illness. Keldon Johnson has stepped up and averaged 22.3 points per game during Murray’s absence.