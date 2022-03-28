Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 3/28/22

The Warriors conclude their five-game in seven-day road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at FedEx Forum.

powered by

ROAD TRIP FINALE

The Warriors conclude their five-game in seven-day road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at FedEx Forum. This will be the fourth and final matchups between the Warriors and Grizzlies in the regular season, with Memphis coming into the game with a 2-1 season series lead. In each of the team’s first three games against each other, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant led their respective team in scoring, but both All-Star point guards are recovering from injuries and will be out of Monday’s contest.

LAST TIME OUT

Though the Warriors remained competitive until the final buzzer, the squad was simply out-splashed by the Washington Wizards in a 123-115 road loss on Sunday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 48-27 52-23 3rd in West 2nd in West PTS: 111.0 (13th) PTS: 115.3 (3rd) REB: 45.6 (7th) REB: 49.5 (1st) AST: 27.0 (5th) AST: 25.7 (6th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

MEM: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Steven Adams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (foot), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League) and James Wiseman (knee) are out. Andre Iguodala (back) is TBD. Team Notes



MEM: TBD. Team Notes

LOONEY OFF THE BENCH

Kevon Looney played and started in the first 73 games for the Warriors this season, but came off the bench for the first time in the Dubs’ defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Looney led the Warriors in plus-minus on Friday, with a plus-11 differential in 24 minutes of action. Moreover, Looney recorded eight points and six rebounds off the bench in Sunday’s game against the Wizards.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Morant (27.6) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Adams (10.0) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Morant (6.7)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The Grizzlies currently sit in second place of the Western Conference and have won nine of their last 10 games. All-Star point guard Ja Morant, the team’s leading scorer, has missed five of the team’s last six games, the Grizzlies are 5-0 in those games, winning by an average margin of victory of 24.8 points. The team is 17-2 when Morant has been out of the lineup and that will be the case on Monday as he still recovering from a knee injury. Guard De’Anthony Melton scored a team-high 24 points off the bench in Memphis’ 127-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Tyus Jones, starting in place of Morant, added 13 points and 10 assists, his third time in the past six games recording double-digit assists. The Grizzlies rank first in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game and blocks, led by Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke.