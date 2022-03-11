Game Preview: Warriors vs. Bucks - 3/12/22

The Warriors begin a four-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center.

DUBS BEGIN HOMESTAND

The Warriors begin a four-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center. Saturday night’s game will be the final regular season matchup between the two teams. The Bucks defeated the Warriors 118-99 on Jan. 13, led by a Giannis Antetokounmpo 30-point triple-double.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 34 points as the Warriors overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-102 at Ball Arena on Thursday night. Jordan Poole added 21 points, including two clutch 3-pointers in the final minute of the game to extend the Dubs’ lead. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIL 45-22 42-25 3rd in West 2nd in East PTS: 111.2 (11th) PTS: 114.6 (2nd) REB: 45.3 (9th) REB: 46.9 (2nd) AST: 27.3 (2nd) AST: 23.6 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

MIL: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Injury/Illness - Left L5-s1; Disc - Injury Recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Team Notes



MIL: TBD. Team Notes

KUMINGA’S PAST FOUR

Over the past four games, Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Over that span, he is shooting 62.8 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Also in that span, Kuminga’s 24.8 points per 36 minutes is ranked second in the league amongst all rookies, only trailing former G League Ignite teammate and current Rockets guard Jalen Green.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Antetokounmpo (29.7) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Antetokounmpo (11.5) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Holiday (6.7)

MILWAUKEE SCOUTING REPORT

The Bucks come into Saturday night’s matchup as winners of six consecutive games, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s longest active winning streak. Milwaukee defeated the Atlanta Hawks 124-115 on Wednesday night, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring a team-high 43 points. Center Bobby Portis added 23 points and 15 rebounds. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points per game this season, tied with Joel Embiid for the league-lead. Antetokounmpo gets to the rim more than anyone in the NBA, leading the NBA in field goal attempts per game inside five feet (9.0). The Bucks have one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA, ranking second in points per game (114.6), third in offensive rating (113.8) and fifth in true shooting percentage (57.8%).