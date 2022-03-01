Game Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves - 3/1/22

The Warriors hit the road to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday for the first of a four-game road trip.

The Warriors hit the road to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday for the first of a four-game road trip. Tuesday’s matchup will be the fourth and final regular season meeting between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. The Warriors own a 2-1 advantage in the season series, with the home team emerging victorious in each prior head-to-head matchup this season.

The Warriors held a 19-point advantage early in the fourth quarter, but the squad went cold down the stretch in Sunday’s 107-101 loss to the Mavericks. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 43-18 32-29 2nd in West 7th in West PTS: 110.8 (11th) PTS: 113.1 (6th) REB: 45.8 (8th) REB: 44.7 (14th) AST: 27.3 (2nd) AST: 25.1 (9th)

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and Kevon Looney

MIN: D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Josh Green, Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc) and James Wiseman (right knee) are out. Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness) is TBD. Team Notes



MIN: McKinley Wright IV (elbow) and Leandro Bolmaro (G-league) are out. Team Notes

Kevon Looney is the only Warrior to start and play in every game during the 2021-22 campaign. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Looney is among just six players across the league to play in every game for their team this season. The Warriors big man posted eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s defeat, tallying his 17th outing of 10-plus rebounds this season. In the last four games, Looney is shooting 70.8 percent from the field while averaging 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in that span.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (25.7) PTS: Towns (24.4) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Towns (9.7) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Russell (7.0)

The 32-29 Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Warriors on Tuesday in their second game of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves lead the NBA in 3-point attempts (41.5 3PA) and are third in makes, not too surprising since their star player is a sharpshooting center. The three-time All-Star won the NBA’s recent 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend, and he leads the Timberwolves in points (24.4) and rebounds (9.7), ranking in the top 20 in the NBA in both categories. Second-year forward Anthony Edwards, who had a career-high 48 points against the Warriors earlier this season, is averaging 21.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, while former Dub D’Angelo Russell posts 19.3 points and 7.0 rebounds on the 2021-22 campaign.