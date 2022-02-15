Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 2/16/22

As part of Marvel Super Hero™ Night, all fans in attendance of Wednesday’s game will receive a Marvel Super Hero™ Draymond Green comic book, plus a Warriors 75th Anniversary special gift courtesy of FTX.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors struggled to find their offensive rhythm in the second half, resulting in a 119-104 road loss to Clippers on Monday night. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 42-16 32-25 2nd in West 6th in West PTS: 110.5 (12th) PTS: 109.8 (13th) REB: 45.9 (8th) REB: 43.9 (21st) AST: 27.2 (2nd) AST: 27.1 (3rd)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

DEN: Bones Hyland, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc), Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness), and James Wiseman (right knee) are out. Team Notes



DEN: Zeke Nnaji (hamstring) and Monte Morris (concussion) are day-to-day. Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Vlatko Cancar (foot) are out. Team Notes

CURRY’S CONSECUTIVE SPLASH STREAK

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points in the team’s recent play, shooting 11-of-18 from the field and 8-of-13 from 3-point range. Curry has splashed at least one 3-pointer in 178 consecutive games, the longest streak in NBA history. Among league leaders this season, Curry is tied for eighth in scoring (25.8 ppg), first in 3-pointers made (250), tied for second in free throw percentage (91.8). On the defensive end, Curry has recorded 1,356 career steals, just four steals shy of tying Chris Mullin (1,360) as the Warriors all-time career leader in steals. Curry was also named a Western Conference All-Star starter in the 2022 All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20, and will play for Team LeBron in his eighth career All-Star appearance.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Jokic (25.8) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Jokic (13.7) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Jokic (7.9)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of their last two games, the 32-25 Denver Nuggets make their way to The Bay for their final visit to Chase Center this season. In Denver’s 121-111 win over the Magic on Monday, six Nuggets players posted double figures, with Nikola Jokic leading the feat with 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists on the 2021-22 campaign, ranking second among league leaders in rebounds. Will Barton serves as the Nuggets’ second leading scorer, averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while Bay Area native Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Big man DeMarcus Cousins recently signed a second 10-day contract with Denver, averaging 6.1 points in seven games played for the Nuggets.