Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 2/14/22
The day after hosting their first Super Bowl since 1993, Los Angeles will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night as the team plays the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
BUSY WEEKEND IN LA
The day after hosting their first Super Bowl since 1993, Los Angeles will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night as the team plays the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. This will the third of four matchups between the Dubs and Clippers this season. The Dubs won the first two, most recently handing the Clippers a 15-point loss on Nov. 28.
LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thompson scored a season-high 33 points in the Warriors 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Saturday night. Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points, his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|LAC
|42-15
|28-30
|2nd in West
|8th in West
|PTS: 110.6 (12th)
|PTS: 106.2 (25th)
|REB: 46.1 (5th)
|REB: 43.7 (24th)
|AST: 27.3 (2nd)
|AST: 23.4 (21st)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney
LAC: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Draymond Green (Injury/Illness - Left L5-s1; Disc - Injury Recovery) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) is questionable. Team Notes
LAC: TBD. Team Notes
CLOSING IN ON HISTORY
Stephen Curry is five steals away from passing Chris Mullin (1,360) and becoming the franchise’s all-time career leader in steals. Curry would join Mike Conley (Memphis), LeBron James (Cleveland) and Reggie Miller (Indiana) as the only players to be the all-time career leader in points, assists, 3-pointers, steals and games played for a franchise. Curry is averaging 1.4 steals per game this season, his highest average since the 2017-18 season.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|LAC
|PTS: Curry (25.7)
|PTS: George (24.7)
|REB: Looney (7.6)
|REB: Zubac (7.9)
|AST: Green (7.4)
|AST: George (5.5)
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT
The Clippers have had some roster adjustments in recent days, acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington on Feb. 4 and Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye on Feb. 10., while trading away Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow and Serge Ibaka. Powell has started two games for the Clippers and has averaged 21.0 points over his three-game tenure since with the team. Paul George leads the Clippers in scoring, assists and steals this season, averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Luke Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, making 43.0% of his shots from beyond the arc this season.
