Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 2/14/22

The day after hosting their first Super Bowl since 1993, Los Angeles will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night as the team plays the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

BUSY WEEKEND IN LA

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 33 points in the Warriors 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Saturday night. Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points, his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 42-15 28-30 2nd in West 8th in West PTS: 110.6 (12th) PTS: 106.2 (25th) REB: 46.1 (5th) REB: 43.7 (24th) AST: 27.3 (2nd) AST: 23.4 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

LAC: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Injury/Illness - Left L5-s1; Disc - Injury Recovery) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) is questionable. Team Notes



LAC: TBD. Team Notes

CLOSING IN ON HISTORY

Stephen Curry is five steals away from passing Chris Mullin (1,360) and becoming the franchise’s all-time career leader in steals. Curry would join Mike Conley (Memphis), LeBron James (Cleveland) and Reggie Miller (Indiana) as the only players to be the all-time career leader in points, assists, 3-pointers, steals and games played for a franchise. Curry is averaging 1.4 steals per game this season, his highest average since the 2017-18 season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (25.7) PTS: George (24.7) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Zubac (7.9) AST: Green (7.4) AST: George (5.5)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers have had some roster adjustments in recent days, acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington on Feb. 4 and Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye on Feb. 10., while trading away Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow and Serge Ibaka. Powell has started two games for the Clippers and has averaged 21.0 points over his three-game tenure since with the team. Paul George leads the Clippers in scoring, assists and steals this season, averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Luke Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, making 43.0% of his shots from beyond the arc this season.