Game Preview: Warriors vs. Lakers - 2/12/22

The Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers for a Saturday night showdown at Chase Center.

DUBS’ SATURDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN

It will be a Saturday night showdown at Chase Center as the Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers. Saturday’s matchup will be the second of four regular season meetings between the two clubs and the Lakers first visit to Chase Center this season. The two teams previously faced off in the season opener on Oct. 19, with the Warriors earning a 121-114 road win.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors chipped away at a 13-point deficit, but the comeback fell just short in a 116-114 loss to the visiting Knicks on Thursday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 41-15 26-30 2nd in West 9th in West PTS: 110.5 (12th) PTS: 110.9 (11th) REB: 46.0 (6th) REB: 44.7 (15th) AST: 27.4 (2nd) AST: 24.2 (15th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

LAL: LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza and Anthony Davis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms), Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc), Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness), and James Wiseman (right knee) are out. Team Notes



LAL: Russell Westbrook (back) is day-to-day. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) and Kendrick Nunn (heel) are out. Team Notes

KUMINGA’S CONTRIBUTIONS

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga is coming off 17 points in a season-high-tying 36 minutes played on Thursday. The first-year forward has scored in double figures in five-straight games, averaging 16.4 points per game in that span. Among rookie leaders, Kuminga is tied for 17th in scoring (7.6 ppg), tied for 18th in rebounding (2.7 rpg) and is ranked fourth in field goal percentage (49.4). In his five starts with the Warriors, Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (25.7) PTS: James (29.1) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Davis (10.0) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Westbrook (7.6)

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

After suffering back-to-back losses, the 26-30 Los Angeles Lakers make their way to Chase Center on Saturday. In his 18th NBA season, LeBron James is averaging a team-high 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The 2022 All-Star captain recently made his selections for the 71st NBA All-Star Game, slated for Feb. 20 (5:30 p.m., TNT). Lakers big man Anthony Davis is averaging 23.5 points and a team-high 10.0 rebounds, with the center posting 17 double-doubles so far this season. Russell Westbrook’s status remains day-to-day with the 14-year NBA guard averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Forward Carmelo Anthony is also reported to remain out due to a hamstring injury. The Lakers have faced injuries across their roster, presenting challenges in the team’s efforts to gel together during the 2021-22 campaign.