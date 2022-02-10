Game Preview: Warriors vs. Knicks - 2/10/22

The Warriors close out a back-to-back set with a matchup against the New York Knicks to Chase Center on Thursday.

DUBS HOST KNICKS AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors welcome the New York Knicks to The Bay on Thursday for their only visit to Chase Center this season. Thursday’s matchup will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. On Dec. 14, the Warriors made a splash at Madison Square Garden with Stephen Curry earning the title as the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers (2,974) in a 105-96 Warriors’ win. Thursday’s contest will conclude the Dubs’ 10th back-to-back set of the 2021-22 season.

As two of the three original clubs of the NBA, the Warriors and Knicks share a rich basketball history. Buy your tickets and join the action on Warriors Ground on Thursday night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors snapped their season-high win streak, shooting just 35.9 percent from the field in Wednesday’s 111-85 road loss to the Utah Jazz. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NYK 41-14 24-31 2nd in West 12th in East PTS: 110.5 (12th) PTS: 104.5 (27th) REB: 46.1 (4th) REB: 45.9 (8th) AST: 27.4 (2nd) AST: 21.4 (29th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

NYK: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Taj Gibson INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms), Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc), Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness), and James Wiseman (right knee) are out. Team Notes



NYK: RJ Barrett (ankle), Nerlens Noel (knee), Mitchell Robinson (back) and Quentin Grimes (knee) are day-to-day. Derrick Rose (ankle) and Luka Samanic (heel) are out. Team Notes

POOLE’S STRONG PLAY

Jordan Poole recorded a team-high 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Dubs’ recent defeat. The output is Poole’s 12th time leading the squad in scoring this season, with the guard tallying 20-or-more points in five of his last six starts. Among league leaders, Poole is ranked first in free throw percentage (92.3 percent) and has extended his free throw streak to 37 consecutive makes, the longest streak of his career. The third-year guard currently ranks fourth on the team in scoring (16.6 points per game) and third in 3-pointers made per game (2.4).

TEAM LEADERS GSW NYK PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Randle (19.1) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Randle (9.9) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Randle (5.1)

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

Having lost four consecutive games, the New York Knicks (24-31) are 0-3 on their five-game road trip. In the team’s recent loss to the Nuggets, Julius Randle posted a team-high 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The seventh-year forward is averaging 30.0 points over the last three games, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3-point range. Guard Evan Fournier recorded 21 points and seven rebounds while RJ Barrett, who is averaging 18.0 points and 5.7 rebounds on the 2021-22 season, is reported doubtful to play on Thursday due to an ankle injury. Barrett joins Nerlens Noel (knee), Mitchell Robinson (back) and Quentin Grimes (knee) as Knicks’ players whose status will be monitored day-to-day. Three-time NBA All-Star Derrick Rose (ankle) and Luka Samanic (heel) will remain out.