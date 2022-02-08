Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 2/9/22

The Dubs look to extend their season-best nine-game winning streak when they face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena.

LOOKING FOR 10

The Dubs look to extend their season-best nine-game winning streak when they face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. This will be the third of four meetings between the Warriors and Jazz, with the Dubs winning both matchups in January.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson scored a team-high 21 points as the Warriors shot 50 percent from the field in a 110-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 41-13 33-21 2nd in West 4th in West PTS: 110.9 (12th) PTS: 113.6 (1st) REB: 46.4 (4th) REB: 45.9 (8th) AST: 27.6 (2nd) AST: 22.1 (28th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

UTA: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Udoka Azubuike INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Nemanja Bjelica (Injury/Illness - Bilateral Back; Spasm), Draymond Green (Injury/Illness - Left L5-s1; Disc - Injury Recovery), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League - Two-Way) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Andre Iguodala (Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Injury Management) and Otto Porter Jr. (Injury/Illness - Low Back; Tightness) are questionable. Team Notes



UTA: Rudy Gobert (Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain) and Joe Ingles (Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear) are out. Jordan Clarkson (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness) and Rudy Gay (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness) are questionable. Team Notes

30 ASSISTS

The Warriors recorded 30 assists in Monday night’s win, the 21st time this season the Dubs have eclipsed the 30-assist number. They are 20-1 this season when they hit that mark and are 234-27 (.897) in such games since Steve Kerr started his coaching tenure in 2014. The Dubs' 261 30-assist games in the Kerr era are by the far the most in the NBA, with the Nuggets ranking second with 122 such games in that timeframe.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Curry (25.7) PTS: Mitchell (25.7) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Gobert (15.1) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Conley (5.3)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

After losing to the Dubs on Jan. 23, the Jazz lost four straight games, but have rebounded as of late. The Jazz are currently riding a three-game winning streak in the midst of a six-game homestand. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 32 points for the Jazz in their 113-104 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night. Udoke Azubuike recorded a career-high 14 rebounds and three blocks in his fourth start of the season. Mitchell is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 25.7 points per game. The Jazz average a league-high 113.6 points and rank second in 3-point attempts (41.3) per game, contributing to the best offensive rating in the NBA (115.5).