Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 2/7/22

The Warriors face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

DUBS MEET THUNDER ON THE ROAD

Winners of eight straight games, the 40-13 Warriors make their way to Oklahoma City to face off against the Thunder on Monday night. Monday’s meeting will be the third and final regular season meeting between the two clubs, with the Dubs taking the season series 2-0. On Oct. 26, the Dubs outscored the Thunder in a 106-98 road win followed by another 103-82 victory on Warriors Ground on Oct. 30. During the team's eight-game win streak, the Warriors are outscoring opponents (116.9 to 106.3 points per game), outrebounding opponents (46.0 to 39.8 rebounds per game), and outshooting opponents from the field (49.0 to 43.7 percent) and from 3-point range (40.7 to 32.9 percent).

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson brought the heat and rookie Jonathan Kuminga provided plenty of finishes in Thursday’s 126-114 victory over the Kings. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 40-13 17-34 2nd in West 14th in West PTS: 110.9 (11th) PTS: 101.0 (30th) REB: 46.5 (3rd) REB: 46.0 (5th) AST: 27.5 (2nd) AST: 21.1 (30th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

OKC: Tre Mann, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Mamadi Diakite and Darius Bazley INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (l5-s1 disc injury), Nemanja Bjelica (lower back spasms), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



OKC: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (third metatarsal fracture), Isaiah Roby (right ankle sprain), Aaron Wiggins (right ankle sprain) and Vit Krejci (right ankle sprain) are out. Team Notes

KLAY'S RECENT PLAY

Klay Thompson is coming off a season-high in points (23), assists (7) and 3-pointers (7) in Thursday’s victory at Chase Center. The guard finished the game with 1,829 career 3-pointers, passing Kobe Bryant for 20th on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointers list. The three-time NBA champion has scored 20-or-more in three of 11 games played so far this season. Thompson is averaging 23.5 minutes per game, posting 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists on the 2021-22 campaign.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (25.9) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (22.7) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Giddey (7.6) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Giddey (6.1)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

The Oklahoma City Thunder meet the Warriors for their third game in four days. The Thunder are starting to find their rhythm after snapping a seven-game skid and scratching a set of wins. Luguentz Dort posted a team-high 23 points in the recent victory, with the forward averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 rebounds on the 2021-22 season. Rookie guard Josh Giddey is averaging a team-high in rebounds (7.6) and assists (6.1), with the 19-year-old recently named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the third time this season, becoming the only player in franchise history to have won the award three times during his rookie campaign. In games played in January, Giddey averaged 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists and has become the youngest player since LeBron James to post 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in 45 games. On Jan. 2, Giddey also became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists. Thunder’s leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22.7 points per game) is nursing an ankle sprain and is not expected to return until after the 2022 NBA All-Star break.