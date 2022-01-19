Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pacers - 1/20/22

The Warriors face off against the Indiana Pacers for the second of seven straight home games on Thursday night.

DUBS HOST PACERS ON THURSDAY

The Dubs face off against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night for the second of seven straight home games. Thursday’s contest will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2021-22 season, with the Warriors edging out the Pacers in a 102-100 win on Dec. 13. After earning a win at Chase Center on Tuesday, the Dubs improve to 32-12 on the season, upholding the best record through 44 games since the 2017-18 season (35-9) and a NBA-best home record (19-3).

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors opened a big lead early and cruised to a 102-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 32-12 15-29 2nd in West 13th in East PTS: 109.7 (12th) PTS: 107.9 (18th) REB: 46.4 (4th) REB: 44.3 (20th) AST: 27.7 (1st) AST: 24.0 (14th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

IND: Duane Washington Jr., Caris Levert, Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Left Calf; Tightness), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League - Two-Way) and James Wiseman (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Gary Payton II (back tightness) is TBD. Team Notes



IND: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and Jeremy Lamb (left knee soreness) are questionable. T.J McConnell (right wrist surgery), Myles Turner (left ankle/foot) and T.J. Warren (left navicular fracture) are out. Team Notes

THOMPSON POSTS TEAM-HIGH

Klay Thompson is coming off his best shooting night of the season, leading all scorers with a team-high 21 points on Tuesday. The guard also sank a season-high-tying three 3-pointers, including a splash with 3.8 seconds remaining in the first half that had Dub Nation roaring on their feet. In five games played in the 2021-22 campaign, Thompson is averaging 15.2 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes per game, with the five-time NBA All-Star tallying double figures in each of those outings.

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Curry (26.1) PTS: Sabonis (18.9) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Sabonis (11.9) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Brogdon (5.9)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

Having lost four straight games, the 15-29 Indiana Pacers will meet the Dubs in the second game of their back-to-back set on Thursday. Though the Pacers are without a number of key players including T.J McConnell (right wrist surgery), Myles Turner (left ankle/foot) and T.J. Warren (left navicular fracture), Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in scoring, averaging 18.9 points and 11.9 rebounds. Sabonis ranks fifth among league leaders in rebounds and has joined Shaquille O'Neal (1993) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1989) as the only players since the league’s 3-point era to record a triple-double with at least 25 rebounds. Guard Caris LeVert is averaging 18.1 points on the 2021-22 campaign, with the guard posting double figures in all but four games played this season.