Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 1/11/22

The Warriors tip off the first of four road games in Memphis on Tuesday.

powered by

DUBS BEGIN FOUR-GAME ROAD TRIP

The Warriors make their way to Memphis to face the Grizzlies for the first game of their four-game road trip on Tuesday. Tuesday’s matchup will be the third of four meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, with the regular season series tied at 1-1. While the Dubs fell 104-101 in overtime in the first matchup against the Grizzlies on Oct. 28, the Warriors gained a 113-104 victory at Chase Center on Dec. 23. Entering Tuesday’s meeting, the Warriors hold a 12-6 record on the road and are tied with the Suns for the best overall record (30-9) in the NBA.

LAST TIME OUT

In his Chase Center debut, Klay Thompson scored the squad’s opening points, jammed a super slam and sank a series of splashes in a 96-82 win over the Cavaliers. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 30-9 28-14 1st in West 4th in West PTS: 109.8 (11th) PTS: 112.1 (4th) REB: 46.2 (5th) REB: 48.2 (1st) AST: 27.9 (1st) AST: 25.3 (9th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MEM: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson Jr. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Gary Payton II (left ankle sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (left shoulder soreness) are questionable. Draymond Green (left calf tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MEM: Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) and Yves Pons (right ankle soreness) are questionable. Dillion Brooks (left ankle sprain) is out. Team Notes

THOMPSON IS BACK

Klay Thompson returned to play for the first time in 941 days, marking an emotional 2021-22 NBA season debut on Sunday. The guard posted 17 points, shooting 7-for-18 from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range, adding three rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes of play. Along with his Chase Center debut, Thompson reached two additional milestones by scoring his 12,000th career point and splashing his 1,800th career 3-pointer. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Thompson is the only player in NBA history who owns four-plus All-Star nominations and missed over 170 consecutive regular season games due to injury before returning to play for the same team.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (26.8) PTS: Morant (24.7) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Adams (9.4) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Morant (6.7)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The 28-14 Memphis Grizzlies have set a franchise record with their ninth straight win, tallying the longest active streak in the NBA and tied for the second-longest in the league during the 2021-22 campaign. Guard Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies offensive effort, averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists on the season. Morant was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 3-9 following Memphis’ 5-0 sweep in the seven-day span. With the recognition, Morant becomes the first player in Grizzlies’ franchise history and the only NBA player this season to win back-to-back Player of the Week Awards. While the team remains without Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain), Yves Pons (right ankle soreness) and Steven Adams (health and safety protocols), Memphis guard Desmond Bane and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. have made impactful contributions in their nine-game win streak.