Game Preview: Warriors vs. Heat - 1/3/22

The Dubs return home to host the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center.

The Dubs return home to host the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. It will be the team’s first home game of the New Year as the Dubs come into the game with an NBA-best 16-3 home record. Monday night is the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Heat this season. The teams split the season series last year.

LAST TIME OUT

After a 41-point Jazz third quarter, the Warriors outscored Utah by 12 points in the final frame to win 123-116. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 28 points, while setting a new NBA record by making at least one 3-pointer in his 158th consecutive game. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIA 28-7 23-13 1st in West 4th in East PTS: 111.2 (6th) PTS: 107.7 (17th) REB: 46.1 (6th) REB: 44.3 (18th) AST: 28.1 (2nd) AST: 25.2 (8th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

MIA: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MIA: Bam Adebayo (Right Thumb; UCL Reconstruction), Dewayne Dedmon (Left Knee; Sprain), Marcus Garrett (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (Neck; Whiplash), Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Injury Recovery), Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocols), Max Strus (health and safety protocols), P.J. Tucker (health and safety protocols) and Gabe Vincent (health and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

POOLE RETURNS

Jordan Poole returned to action on Saturday night after missing six games due to health and safety protocols. The guard recorded 10 points in 17 minutes of action on 3-of-6 shooting. It was Poole’s first game this season coming off the bench.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Butler (23.3) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Adebayo (10.2) AST: Green (7.5) AST: Lowry (8.1)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

The Warriors will play a shorthanded Heat roster on Monday night in the second night of a back-to-back for Miami. The Heat have signed six players to 10-day contracts in recent days, including guard Mario Chalmers. Chalmers has not played in the NBA since 2018, but won two championships (2012, 2013) with the Heat during his eight-year tenure with the team. Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 37 points for the Heat in their 120-110 win over the Rockets on Friday night. Butler leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game.