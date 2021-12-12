Game Preview: Warriors at Pacers - 12/13/21

The Warriors continue for the second of five consecutive road games to face off against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

WARRIORS ROAD SWING CONTINUES

The Warriors continue for the second of five consecutive road games to face off against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The five-game road swing is tied for the Dubs’ longest road trip of the season. Monday’s matchup will be the first game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors and the first of two meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. Despite suffering a loss on Saturday, the Dubs are 7-3 on the road this season and own the second-best record in the NBA (21-5), trailing only the Phoenix Suns (21-4).

CURRY COUNTER

Stephen Curry has made 2,967 career 3-pointers, seven shy of breaking Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen’s record as the All-Time 3-Point Leader. Curry, who has played 787 games entering Monday’s meeting, will complete the achievement in 500 less career games than Allen (1,300).

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs struggled from the perimeter, splashing just 12-of-48 3-point attempts and falling 102-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 21-5 12-16 2nd in West 13th in East PTS: 112.5 (3rd) PTS: 108.1 (14th) REB: 46.9 (3rd) REB: 45.4 (11th) AST: 28.4 (1st) AST: 24.0 (13th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

IND: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (knee) is questionable. Jeff Dowtin (G League - Two-Way), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



IND: Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell (right wrist surgery), and T.J. Warren (left foot fracture) are out. Team Notes

POOLE POSTS DOUBLE-FIGURES

Jordan Poole is coming off a team-high 23-point performance, tallying his 11th consecutive game scoring in double-figures and matching a career-best streak set last season. In the last 11 games, Poole has averaged 20.5 points per game. The third-year guard continues to show signs of improvement this season, ranking third for the Warriors in scoring (18.2 ppg) and second in 3-pointers made (73). Among league leaders, Poole is also ranked fifth in free throw percentage (91.7).

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Curry (27.1) PTS: Brogdon (19.9) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Sabonis (11.9) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Brogdon (6.2)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of three straight home games, the Indiana Pacers are 12-16 on this season and 9-6 at home. Guard Caris LeVert posted a team-high 26 points in the Pacers’ recent win over the Mavericks. Domantas Sabonis added 24 points in the feat, with the forward recording 20-plus points in each of Indiana’s last three wins. Sabonis has tallied a team-high 11.9 rebounds on the season, averaging 18.2 points per game and shooting 58.4 percent from the field. Malcolm Brogdon is leading the Indiana Pacers in scoring (19.9 ppg) and assists (6.2), while center Myles Turner averages a team-high 2.7 blocks on the season. Turner leads the NBA in blocked shots this season (74) and has led the NBA in blocks in two of the last four seasons, ranking in the NBA's top five in each of the last five years. The Pacers have a number of players out including Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell (right wrist surgery), and T.J. Warren (left foot stress fracture). Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle is also out, entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, as Lloyd Pierce takes over to lead the Indiana Pacers in the interim.