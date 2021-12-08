Game Preview: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - 12/8/21

The Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers for Star Wars Night at Chase Center on Wednesday.

BLAZERS BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers for a midweek matchup at Chase Center on Wednesday. This will be the second of three meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, with the Dubs earning a 118-103 home win over the Trail Blazers just two weeks ago. The Warriors enter Wednesday’s matchup with a 20-4 record, marking the team’s best season start since the 2016-17 campaign (27-4). The force will be strong on Warriors Ground, with the Dubs celebrating Star Wars Night with several Star Wars themed in-game experiences.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors gained a 21-point lead into halftime and used a barrage of splashes to earn a 126-95 win over the Magic. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 20-4 11-14 1st in West 10th in West PTS: 113.6 (3rd) PTS: 108.7 (13th) REB: 47.1 (3rd) REB: 44.2 (23rd) AST: 29.0 (1st) AST: 23.0 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

POR: Dennis Smith Jr., Norman Powell, Tony Snell, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



POR: TBD. Team Notes

SPLASHES ALL AROUND

It was a splashfest at Chase Center on Monday as the Dubs made a season-high 50 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, with their 20 made 3-pointers just one shy of tying a season-high mark (21). Andrew Wiggins led the shootout, posting a career-high eight threes and 28 points on the night, while Stephen Curry splashed seven treys on the way to 31 points and eight assists. The barrage beyond the arc was the fifth time in Warriors franchise history that two players made seven-plus 3-pointers in the same game and the first time since 2017. So far in the 2021-22 campaign, the Dubs are averaging 37.6 percent from 3-point range.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Lillard (21.5) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Nurkic (10.2) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Lillard (7.8)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

The 11-14 Portland Trail Blazers have lost their last three games and sit fourth in the Northwest Division. Though six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is currently sidelined due to lower abdominal tendinopathy, the guard leads the Trail Blazers in points (21.5) and assists (7.8). Lillard was one of the eleven active players named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Fellow guard CJ McCullom is averaging 20.6 points this season, with McCullom’s status also remaining day-to-day following a bruised rib injury. In the absence of starting guards Lillard and McCullom, forward Norman Powell made an extra effort on Monday, recording a 29 point-performance and averaging 17 points on the 2021-22 campaign. The Portland Trail Blazers, led by Head Coach Chauncey Billups, have a handful offensive contributors but are still working to put the pieces together in the midst of injuries this season.