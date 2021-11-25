Game Preview: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - 11/26/21

Riding a five game winning streak, the Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Chase Center.

WARRIORS' WINNING WAYS

LAST TIME OUT

Trailing by 19 points in the second quarter, the Warriors overcame their largest deficit of the season to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points and 10 assists on 9-of-16 shooting. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and six rebounds, while Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double, recording 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 16-2 10-9 1st in West 6th in West PTS: 114.3 (1st) PTS: 110.9 (5th) REB: 47.2 (3rd) REB: 45.5 (17th) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 23.8 (8th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



POR: TBD. Team Notes

WIGGINS’ THREE-GAME STRETCH

Andrew Wiggins has had an impressive three-game stretch for the Warriors. The forward has been averaging 26.0 points per game since Nov. 19, ranking seventh in the league over that span. He has been shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, a steal and a block.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Curry (28.2) PTS: Lillard (22.3) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Nurkic (11.3) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Lillard (8.1)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

The Trail Blazers lost to the Kings 125-121 on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic recorded 28 points and 17 rebounds in the loss. All-Star point guard Damion Lillard leads the Trail Blazers, averaging a team-high 22.3 points and 8.1 assists per game this season. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.6 points, making 3.3 3-pointers per game. The 10-9 Trail Blazers have won four of their past five games, but have struggled on the road this season. They have a 1-8 record on the road, with a 9-1 record at home.