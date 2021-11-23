Game Preview: Warriors vs. Sixers - 11/24/21

The Warriors three-game homestand continues as the Dubs host the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

The Warriors three-game homestand continues as the Dubs host the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday. This will be the first of two meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, and the Sixers’ sole visit to Chase Center this season. The Dubs enter Wednesday’s contest with an NBA-best 15-2 record and winners of four straight games. Families all over the country will be getting together this week, and this Thanksgiving-eve matchup will be no different as Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be going up against his younger brother, 76ers guard Seth Curry.

LAST TIME OUT

There were a barrage of splashes in Sunday’s 119-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors, with the Dubs setting season-highs in both 3-pointers made (22) and 3-point percentage (48.9%) in the first home game following a four-game road trip. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHI 15-2 10-8 1st in West 8th in East PTS: 114.2 (1st) PTS: 107.7 (14th) REB: 47.6 (2nd) REB: 41.8 (29th) AST: 29.3 (1st) AST: 22.7 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHI: Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Andre Drummond INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Gary Payton II (right general hernia injury), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



PHI: TBD. Team Notes

POOLE MAKING WAVES

Jordan Poole is coming off a season-high 33 point performance, shooting 10-of-13 from the field and 3-for-11 from 3-point range. The third-year guard tallied his second straight 30-plus point performance on Sunday, the first time he's done so in his NBA career. Poole joins Stephen Curry as the only two Warriors with consecutive 30-point outings this season. Poole is making an early case for the 2021-22 Most Improved Player award, averaging 18.4 points and 1.2 steals, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 92.5 percent from the free-throw line.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI PTS: Curry (28.4) PTS: Embiid (21.4) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Drummond (11.1) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Maxey (4.6)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

The 10-8 Philadelphia 76ers have won two of their last eight games. While the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring) on Wednesday night, veteran center Andre Drummond will take the center spot in the Sixers’ starting lineup. Drummond, who signed with Philadelphia as a free agent this summer, is averaging a team-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Forward Tobais Harris trails closely behind Embiid as the Sixers’ leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points and 8.3 rebounds, shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Moreover, Sixers’ guard Seth Curry is shooting with impeccable efficiency, tracking to join the exclusive 50-40-90 club by shooting 50.3 percent from the field, 43.5 perent from beyond the arc and 91.2 from the free throw line. Though the Philadelphia 76ers continue to be without Ben Simmons and are without another 2021 All-Star in Embiid, the Sixers are coming off an impressive win in Sacramento in which the team showed off their depth.