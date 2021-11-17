Game Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers - 11/18/21

After an 18-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Warriors will continue their four-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

powered by

BACK-TO-BACK

After an 18-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Warriors will continue their four-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Thursday night’s game will be the Warriors first of two games in two nights as the team has their first road back-to-back set of the season. The Warriors have had success against the Cavaliers in recent years, winning eight straight games and 17 of the last 20 regular season matchups.

LAST TIME OUT

Reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Stephen Curry scored 37 points in the Warriors 117-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Curry made nine 3-pointers in the game and was getting cheers from Barclays Center in the win. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points, scoring 13 points late in the second quarter, capping it off with a buzzer-beater to head into halftime. Draymond Green continued to impact the game on both ends of the floor and finished the night with 11 points, eight assists, six rebounds and a steal. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CLE 12-2 9-6 1st in West 5th in East PTS: 115.2 (1st) PTS: 102.7 (25th) REB: 48.6 (1st) REB: 43.7 (27th) AST: 29.2 (1st) AST: 24.0 (7th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

CLE: Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



CLE: Jarrett Allen (illness), Lauri Markkanen (Return to Competition Reconditioning), Evan Mobley (Elbow), Collin Sexton (knee) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) are out. Team Notes

WIGGINS’ RETURN

Andrew Wiggins seems to find a different gear when playing against franchises he has been a part of. Wiggins has played in 539 career NBA games since being drafted with the first pick in 2014. The two teams he averages the most points against are his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 13 career games against the Cavaliers, Wiggins averages 23.8 points (2nd most vs. any single opponent) while shooting 49.6 percent from the field (2nd), 44.4 percent from 3 (1st) and 81 percent from the free throw line (1st).

TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE PTS: Curry (28.7) PTS: Garland (16.8) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Allen (10.9) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Garland (6.7)

CLEVELAND SCOUTING REPORT

The Cavaliers come into this game without star rookie Evan Mobley. Mobley, who leads rookies in double-doubles (4) and blocks (1.53) and ranks second in points (14.6), rebounds (8.0) and field goal percentage (49.4), sprained his right elbow on Monday night and will be out 2-4 weeks. Darius Garland has been the focal point of the Cavs offense this season, averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. The Cavs have played a slow tempo style of basketball this season, ranking 26th in pace, but may be forced to play a little faster due to the injuries to their front court and the Warriors' offensive prowess.