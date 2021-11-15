Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nets - 11/16/21

The Warriors make their way to Brooklyn to face off against the Nets on Tuesday.

BROOKLYN BOUND

The Warriors make their way to Barclays Center on Wednesday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season. This will be the second of four straight road games for the Warriors and the first of two meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. Though the Dubs suffered a loss on Sunday to snap their seven-game winning streak, the Warriors still own a NBA-best 11-2 record on the season (3-1 on the road) entering Wednesday’s contest.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors struggled to find their rhythm on Sunday as the Hornets held off the Dubs in the final minute of the game to hand the squad a 106-102 loss. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BKN 11-2 10-4 1st in West 2nd in East PTS: 115.1 (1st) PTS: 108.5 (15th) REB: 48.2 (2nd) REB: 44.7 (23rd) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 25.1 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

BKN: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



BKN: Nic Claxton (illness), Paul Millsap (personal), Day'Ron Sharpe (personal) and Kyrie Irving (not with team) are out. Team Notes

DUBS LEADING THE LEAGUE

Despite Sunday’s loss, the Warriors still own the best record in the NBA (11-2) and remain the only team in the league to score 100-or-more points in each game this season. Including games played on November 14, the Warriors are ranked first in scoring (115.1 ppg), first in assists (29.5 apg), and first in fastbreak points per game (18.4). On the other side of the ball, the Warriors are ranked first in defensive rating (99.3) and first in steals (10.62 spg).

TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN PTS: Curry (28.1) PTS: Durant (29.6) REB: Green (8.1) REB: Durant (8.4) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Harden (9.3)

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of eight of their last nine games, the Brooklyn Nets are starting the season strong. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry enter Tuesday's matchup named Player of the Week for their respective conferences. Durant is coming off a 33-point performance over the Thunder, with the two-time NBA champion leading the Nets in scoring (29.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) this season. Durant’s production on Sunday was supplemented by a 29-point output from Patty Mills, who shot 10-for-18 from the field and 9-for-12 from beyond the arc in 31 minutes of play. Nine-time NBA All-Star James Harden is averaging 19.5 points per game and is leading the team in assists (9.3 apg). The Nets are 10-4 on the season and currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference.