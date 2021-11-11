Game Preview: Warriors vs. Bulls - 11/12/21

The 10-1 Warriors will close out their eight-game homestead on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center.

LAST ONE AT HOME

The 10-1 Warriors will close out their eight-game homestand on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. After beginning their homestand with an overtime loss to Memphis, the Warriors have rattled off six consecutive double-digit wins, outscoring their opponents by an average of 20.7 points. Friday night’s game may be its toughest yet, as the 8-3 Bulls sit atop the Eastern Conference.

LAST TIME OUT

Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 35 points in a 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Wiggins did not miss a shot until the third quarter, starting the game with 10 straight makes against his former team. Kevon Looney recorded a career-high 17 rebounds to go along with 11 points. It was the second time in the center’s career that he recorded a double-double. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHI 10-1 8-3 1st in West 2nd in East PTS: 115.9 (1st) PTS: 109.6 (13th) REB: 48.3 (2nd) REB: 44.7 (21st) AST: 29.6 (1st) AST: 23.2 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

CHI: Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine, Javonte Green, DeMar Derozan and Nikola Vucevic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



CHI: Devon Dotson (G League - Two-Way), Nikola Vucevic (Health and Safety Protocols), Coby White (Shoulder), and Patrick Williams (Wrist) are out. Team Notes

PLAYING AGGRESSIVE

Coming into Wednesday’s game against Minnesota, the Warriors ranked 19th in the league in free throw attempts per game, averaging 18.8 a contest. But in Wednesday’s game, the Warriors posted season-highs in free throws attempted (40) and offensive rebounds (20). Kevon Looney’s 12 offensive rebounds were the most of any player this season and the most by a Warriors player since Erick Dampier had 13 in 2004.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHI PTS: Curry (27.4) PTS: DeRozan (26.0) REB: Green (8.2) REB: Vucevic (10.9) AST: Green (7.2) AST: Ball (4.5)

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

The Bulls offense is led by DeMar Derozan and Zach Lavine. Both players are ranked in the top-7 of scoring and the pair are the highest scoring duo in the NBA this season, averaging a combined 51.9 points per game. Point guard Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.6 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game. The Bulls rank last in the league in 3-point attempts, shooting only 27.3 per game. For comparison, the Warriors rank second with 42.4 attempts. Chicago does lead the league in mid-range jump shots, averaging 19 attempts per game.

Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic, who was started all 11 games this season, entered the league's health and safety protocols on Thursday and will be unavailable for Friday’s game. Vucevic had been averaging 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Tony Bradley has been his backup and should have a larger role moving forward.