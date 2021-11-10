Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 11/10/21

The Warriors homestand continues with a Wednesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center.

OFF TO AN NBA-BEST 9-1 START

The seventh game of the Warriors’ franchise-high-tying eight game homestand tips off on Wednesday, as the Dubs host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The midweek matchup will be the first of four meetings between the two clubs and the Timberwolves' first visit to Chase Center this season. The Warriors are coming off their fifth straight victory and enter Wednesday's game at 9-1 for the best record in the league. Over the current winning streak, the Warriors are averaging 118 points per game on 48.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three while holding their opponent to 95.8 points per game on 39.7 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from three, securing double-digit wins in each of the last five contests.

LAST TIME OUT

After trailing by double-digits in the second quarter, the Warriors seized control of the game in the third frame to earn a 127-113 win over the Hawks on Monday » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 9-1 3-6 1st in West 12th in West PTS: 115.2 (1st) PTS: 104.0 (23rd) REB: 47.8 (4th) REB: 44.7 (23rd) AST: 30.3 (1st) AST: 22.9 (19th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MIN: D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MIN: McKinley Wright IV (G League) is out. Team Notes

CURRY FOR 50

Stephen Curry was on fire on Monday night, exploding for a season-high night of 50 points and 10 assists, which included a season-high in splashes (9) and free throws made (13). The two-time MVP shot 14-for-28 from the field and added seven rebounds, three steals and one block to round out his stat sheet. With his 50-point performance, Curry joins Wilt Chamberlain (51 points/11 assists) and Rick Barry (51 points/11 assists) as the only Warriors in franchise history to record a 50-point, 10-assist game. In his thirteenth NBA season, Curry’s offensive brilliance continues to shine, ranking second in the league in scoring and averaging 27.6 points per game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (27.6) PTS: Towns (23.6) REB: Green (8.5) REB: Towns (9.7) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Beverley (5.0)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a 125-118 overtime loss against the Grizzlies, with Karl-Anthony Towns splashing a 39-foot 3-pointer at the end of regulation to give the Timberwolves an extra opportunity in OT. The Timberwolves’ big man posted 25 points and 13 rebounds in the defeat, and is averaging a team-high 23.6 points per game, shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc this season. Trailing closely behind as the Timberwolves’ leading scorer, Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.4 points per game. Minnesota guard D'Angelo Russell posted a team-high 30 points against the Grizzlies, making his return to the hardwood after missing consecutive games with a sprained right ankle. The Timberwolves are 3-6 on the season so far as they make their way to Chase Center for the first time this season.