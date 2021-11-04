Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 11/5/21

The 6-1 Golden State Warriors continue their eight-game homestead on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center.

FOLLOWING THE TRENDS

The 6-1 Warriors continue their eight-game homestead on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Golden State is riding a two-game winning streak heading into the matchup, winning both games by double figures and has won 21 of its last 27 regular season games dating back to last season. On the other side of things, the Pelicans have lost five straight games and are ranked 25th in the league in points per game.

LAST TIME OUT

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 31 points in Wednesday’s 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It was the second time in Poole’s career that he eclipsed the 30-point mark and he knocked down a career-high seven 3-pointers. Gary Payton II was a spark off the bench, recording 14 points, five rebounds and three steals in 17 minutes of action. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 6-1 1-8 2nd in West 15th in West PTS: 111.3 (6th) PTS: 103.2 (25th) REB: 49.9 (4th) REB: 47.3 (8th) AST: 29.3 (1st) AST: 22.8 (20th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NOP: Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple and Jonas Valanciunas INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



NOP: TBD. Team Notes

PAYTON’S EMERGENCE

Gary Payton II recorded 14 points in Wednesday’s win, his second time this season scoring in double-figures. His impact was felt on both ends of the court, showing off his defensive prowess, athleticism and ability to finish near the rim. After adding three steals on Thursday, Payton now ranks tied for sixth in the league in steals per 36 minutes.

Anyone got a frame for this poster? pic.twitter.com/izV3TFSzwK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2021

“He dominated the game while he was out there,” Steve Kerr said after the game. “Changed everything with his defense, his activity.

“He is an electric athlete. It’s hard to stand out on an NBA floor athletically and he jumps off the page when you see him out there.”

I can watch Gary Payton II play defense all night long — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) November 4, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Curry (26.7) PTS: Ingram (25.0) REB: Green (8.9) REB: Valanciunas (14.1) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Graham (5.4)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The Pelicans have been without All-Star forward Zion Williamson this season due to a right foot fracture and the team’s leading scorer Brandon Ingram has missed the last three games due to a right hip contusion. The Pelicans rank 25th in scoring this season (103.2 ppg), but have been really strong on the offensive glass, ranking fourth in the league. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas ranks second in the NBA in rebounding (14.1 rpg) and is scoring a career-high 19.2 points per game. Devonte’ Graham, who the team signed in the offseason, is averaging 17 points and a team-high 5.4 assists. Rookie Herbert Jones has started seven games and leads the team in plus-minus.