Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 10/28/21

RIDING THE MOMENTUM OF A 4-0 START

After a 4-0 start to the season, the Warriors come home for their longest homestand in franchise history. The first of eight straight games at Chase Center for the Dubs is set for this Thursday when the Warriors host the Grizzlies in a rematch of last season’s play-in finale, a matchup the Grizzlies won to secure a playoff berth and end the Dubs’ season.

Gather your family and friends and head to Chase Center to celebrate LGBTQ+ Night, presented by Accenture. Fans in game attendance can participate in the LGBTQ Night t-shirt giveaway, with a special event voucher required.

LAST TIME OUT

Though the Warriors fell behind by double digits in the opening frame, the team made a push in the second half to pick up a 106-98 win in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 4-0 2-1 1st in West 5th in West PTS: 115.3 (8th) PTS: 123.3 (1st) REB: 48.0 (10th) REB: 50.0 (5th) AST: 28.3 (2nd) AST: 26.3 (8th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MEM: Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jeff Dowtin (two-way), Jonathan Kuminga (right knee patellar tendon strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MEM: Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) are out. Team Notes

FINAL PUSH IN THE FOURTH

The Warriors have started off the 2021-22 campaign with four straight victories, marking the sixth time in franchise history they have won their first four games of the season. Despite trailing at the half in each of the four contests, the Dubs have outscored their opponents in the final frame, earning a 4-0 season start. The last time the squad won four-consecutive games to open the season was during the 2015-16 campaign, when the Warriors established a new NBA record of 24-straight victories to start the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (29.0) PTS: Morant (35.0) REB: Curry (8.3) REB: Adams (13.0) AST: Green (6.8) AST: Morant (8.0)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The Memphis Grizzlies enter Thursday’s game on the back end of a back-to-back after playing in Portland on Wednesday. Winners of two of their first three games this season, the Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant. The third-year NBA guard has blossomed into an all-around talent, leading the NBA in scoring and his team in assists through the first two weeks of the season. Memphis center Steven Adams is also making an impact on the Grizzlies’ offense, averaging 13.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, and shooting 63 percent from the field. Adams has posted double figures in two of the last three games and currently ranks fifth in the entire NBA in rebounding (13.0).