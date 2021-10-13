Warriors Remain Undefeated in Preseason with Win in L.A.

The Warriors rode a second half surge to pick up a 111-99 road win over the Lakers on Tuesday night, improving to 4-0 in the preseason.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 18 2 Tied - 9 Iguodala - 5 2 Tied - 16 3 Tied - 5 Poole - 4 Payton - 12 Porter - 4 Toscano-Anderson - 3



LAL Points Rebounds Assists Davis - 20 Westbrook - 10 Westbrook - 6 James - 17 Rondo - 9 Rondo - 5 Anthony - 13 2 Tied - 6 James - 4 More Stats | Highlights

RESERVES FOR THE WIN

While the Dubs were shorthanded with the absence of Stephen Curry (rest), Draymond Green (rest), Jonathan Kuminga (knee), James Wiseman (knee) and Klay Thompson (Achillles), the Warriors reserves hustled hard to take the 111-99 victory over the Lakers. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with a team-high 18 points while Damion Lee and Otto Porter Jr. added 16 points each in the victory.

DLee slides through the lane



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/UMZNLIDmjz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 13, 2021

POINTS IN THE PAINT

A cold shooting night from deep made it challenging for the Dubs, who shot just 22.4 percent (11-for-49) from beyond the arc. But the Warriors took advantage around the basket, out-scoring the Lakers 48-36 in points in the paint.

POOLE PACKS A PUNCH

Jordan Poole led the Warriors scoring effort, recording 14 of his 18 points in the third frame. The guard’s playmaking abilities have been on display all preseason, with Poole averaging 23.3 points over four exhibition games. Poole also added five rebounds, four steals and one assist on the night.

IGUODALA’S FINE DIMES

There is just no one like Andre Iguodala. The veteran led the Warriors in assists (5), dishing out a number of fine dimes with plenty of sauce in Tuesday’s victory. .

TAKING FLIGHT

Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Jordan Bell were just a few of the Warriors that gained some serious air time and took flight during Tuesday’s preseason victory over the Lakers.

Now 4-0 in the exhibition season, the Warriors head home for their final tune-up for the regular season as they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV).