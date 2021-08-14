Warriors' 4th Quarter Run Seals Summer League Win Over Thunder

The Warriors 2021 Summer League, presented by Oracle, picked back up on Friday as the Warriors rallied to earn a 94-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Moody - 22 Payton II - 8 Payton II - 6 Kuminga - 18 Kuminga - 7 Two tied - 4 McLaughlin - 14 Two tied - 4 Two tied - 2



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Edwards - 23 Robinson-Earl - 9 Maledon - 5 Maledon - 18 Hall - 8 Two Tied - 3 Robinson-Earl - 10 Maledon - 6 Five Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

Both teams came out strong in the first quarter, with guard Gary Payton II showing off his playmaking abilities from the opening tip, tallying seven of his 10 total points in the first frame. Payton added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, becoming the Warriors’ leading rebounder of the night.

that's toughhhhhh



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/MEC2suU9Zx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 14, 2021

The Warriors used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to push the pace, with Moses Moody (14th overall) going 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first half. Moody finished with a team-high 22 points, adding three rebounds and two steals.

5-5 from the field

3-3 from three @mosesmoody is gettin' BUCKETS in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ntGZmrtPvL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 13, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga (7th overall) logged 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists, with the rookie concluding the first half with a high-flying dunk that had all eyes watching in awe.

The Summer League Warriors made a run for it in the fourth quarter, utilizing a 13-0 run to earn the largest lead of the game and seal a 94-84 victory over the Thunder in Las Vegas.

The Warriors are now 2-1 at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and look ahead to the final preliminary matchup on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans (6 p.m., ESPN2).

Following Summer League preliminary play, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at (6 p.m., ESPN). Subsequently, the 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on either Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.