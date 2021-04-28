Warriors Struggle Early, Fall to Dallas Mavericks

There was no sugar coating Tuesday’s final result: the Warriors struggled mightily in the first half, and that set the tone as the Dubs fell to the Dallas Mavericks 133-103 on the home hardwood at Chase Center.

The Warriors started the game 3-for-3 on their field goals and took the lead at 8:40 left in the first quarter following a Stephen Curry step-back jumper, but then the team would not score for the next 10 minutes played. In that time, the Mavericks went on a 33-4 run that became the determining factor of the game.

The Dubs were held to just 29 first half points and sub-25 percent shooting by a stifling Dallas defense.

The squad will look to bounce back quickly on Thursday when the squad hits the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (5 p.m., NBCSBA). That game will also tipoff the final road trip for the Warriors that includes four games, all against clubs sitting below them in the Western Conference standings.