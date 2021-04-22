Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 4/23/21

In pursuit of a spot in the Play-In Tournament and NBA Playoffs, the Dubs welcome fans back to Warriors Ground as the squad faces the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

It has been over a year since the Warriors have played a live game in front of Dub Nation, but that comes to an end Friday when the team hosts the Denver Nuggets. In the thick of the playoff hunt, the Dubs will have fans back with them on the home court as the team plays through their home-heavy remaining schedule and pursues a spot in the NBA Playoffs and Play-In Tournament. The Warriors and Nuggets played each other in Chase Center just 11 days prior when Stephen Curry caught the hot hand to pass Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and drop 53 points to lead the team to a 116-107 victory.

LAST TIME OUT

The hot hands of Kelly Oubre Jr. (24 points) and Jordan Poole (22) off the bench kept the Warriors in the game, but the Warriors could not close out of Wednesday’s road game and fell to the Washington Wizards 118-114. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 29-30 38-20 9th in West 4th in West PTS: 112.9 (15th) PTS: 115.5 (4th) REB: 42.6 (24th) REB: 44.8 (10th) AST: 27.2 (2nd) AST: 27.1 (4th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DEN: Facundo Campazzo, Wil Barton, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Damion Lee (left toe soreness) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (concussion protocol) are TBD. James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



DEN: Jamal Murrary (left ACL injury) and Monte Morris (right hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes

WIGGINS: CANADA’S LEADER

Andrew Wiggins has been on a roll of late. In Wednesday’s loss he tallied his eighth straight double-digit outing with 14 points. In fact, he has only two games this season in which he has logged less than 10 points. His consistent offensive output put him in the history books: Wiggins’ 10,008 career points made him the first Canadian-born player to reach the 10,000-point milestone.

10,000 career points (& counting!)



As he becomes the first @NBA player born in Canada to reach the mark, take a look back at @22wiggins best buckets so far with the Warriorspic.twitter.com/reW1dsovCq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 22, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (31.1) PTS: Jokic (26.4) REB: Green (6.5) REB: Jokic (11.0) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Jokic (8.7)

While the Nuggets lost their second-leading scorer in Jamal Murray (21.2 points) for the remainder of the season to a knee injury in their last game against the Warriors, the team has continued their push for a top spot in the NBA Playoffs. Denver has won all four contests since the loss to the Dubs, including back-to-back nail biters in a double-overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies and downing the Portland Trail Blazers by one point on Wednesday. In that span, MVP-contender Nikola Jokic has averaged 29.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists while sophomore forward Michael Porter Jr. has taken the secondary scorer role with 21 points per game. Even without Murray, they remain one of the top offenses in the league while providing better-than-average defense too.