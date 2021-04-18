Game Preview: Warriors at 76ers - 4/19/21

Now 2-1 on their road trip, the Warriors head into their next stop in Philadelphia for a Monday night matchup against the 76ers.

powered by

WARRIORS FACE SIXERS IN PHILADELPHIA

The Warriors are 2-1 on the five-game road trip as the squad makes their way to Philadelphia to meet the 76ers for a Monday night matchup. This will be the second and final meeting between the teams during the regular season, with the Dubs scratching a 108-98 loss just a few weeks ago at Chase Center on Mar. 23 with Kelly Oubre Jr. leading the squad in scoring with 25 points. Though the brothers Curry did not make an appearance with both out due to injuries -- Stephen Curry (tailbone) and Seth Curry (ankle) -- they are set to take the court on Monday.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry dropped 47 points, but the Dubs fell late to the Celtics 119-114 in Boston on Saturday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHI 28-29 39-17 9th in West 1st in East PTS: 113.0 (15th) PTS: 113.7 (12th) REB: 42.5 (25th) REB: 45.7 (5th) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 23.2 (24th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHI: Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, Mike Scott and Joel Embiid INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness) is TBD. Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



PHI: TBD. Team Notes

WIGGINS KEEPING UP WITH CONSISTENCY

Andrew Wiggins has scored in double-figures in all but two of his 57 games this season, and is the only Dub to have played in all 57 Warriors games this season. He scored 22 points in Saturday’s loss to the Boston Celtics to mark his 18th 20-point outing of the season. In the last five games, starting with the Dubs’ win over the Houston Rockets on Apr. 10 that tipped off a four-game winning streak, Wiggins is averaging 20.6 points with 2.0 splashes per game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI PTS: Curry (31.0) PTS: Embiid (30.0) REB: Green (6.6) REB: Embiid (11.1) AST: Green (8.6) AST: Simmons (7.1)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

The Philadelphia 76ers, led by MVP-contender Joel Embiid (30 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks) and Head Coach Doc Rivers, are locked in a tight duel with the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They are currently on a roll having won their last four straight games including victories over the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, which pushed them into first place by one game. The Warriors have their work cut out for them as the 76ers are one of the top teams in the NBA on defense — among the leaders in blocks, steals and defensive rating — while also having the second best home record at 22-5.