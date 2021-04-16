Game Preview: Warriors at Celtics - 4/17/21

The Warriors face the Celtics for a Saturday night showdown in Boston.

WARRIORS STREAKING INTO BOSTON

The Warriors’ road trip continues as the squad ships out to Boston where they face the Celtics for a Saturday night showdown. The squad won a season-best fourth-straight game, improving to 2-0 on its current five-game road trip and matching the longest road-winning streak of the season. The two clubs last played on Feb. 2, when the Dubs threatened a comeback from 10 points down with less than three-and-a-half minutes in the game, but fell just short of a comeback victory.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs notched their first four-game win streak of the 2020-21 campaign with a 119-101 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BOS 28-28 30-26 9th in West 5th in East PTS: 113.0 (14th) PTS: 112.6 (16th) REB: 42.6 (24th) REB: 44.2 (15th) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 23.5 (22nd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

BOS: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness) is TBD. Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



BOS: TBD. Team Notes

RESERVES ON A RUN

The Warriors’ second unit have made meaningful contributions in the squad’s recent wins, with Dubs’ reserves outscoring the Cavaliers' bench 45-23 on Thursday. Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee combined for 45 points off the bench, with the trio’s teamwork and hustle serving as the driving force behind the Dubs’ recovery from an early double-digit deficit. Toscano-Anderson tallied a career-high 20 points, going 8-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, while guards Jordan Poole and Damion Lee finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively. The Dubs' second unit is finding their rhythm as the team secures their fourth consecutive win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BOS PTS: Curry (30.7) PTS: Tatum (25.6) REB: Green (6.6) REB: Thompson (8.2) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Smart (5.6)

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Boston Celtics enter Saturday’s matchup sitting in the NBA Playoffs for the Eastern Conference, but are in danger of slipping out of the safety of a top six seed and into the seventh spot, which is part of the NBA Play-In Tournament. But the team, like the Warriors, are riding a hot streak having won their last five straight games including wins over the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. Guard Jaylen Brown is coming off a 40-spot which he dropped on the Lakers on Wednesday night, and is averaging 28.4 points through the team’s winning streak while splashing 3.4 treys per game on 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. While it’s easy to see the Celtics have a number of players to watch on offense between Brown, Jayson Tatum (25.6 ppg), Kemba Walker (17.6) and Marcus Smart (13.4), it is easy to forget Boston is also among the better teams defensively, limiting opponents to 110.5 point per game which is among the top third of NBA teams.