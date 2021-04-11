Warriors Launch to Victory With Strong Second Quarter Against Rockets

The Warriors wrapped up their home back-to-back at Chase Center with a strong showing over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, as the Dubs’ 33-point second quarter lifted the squad into a 125-109 win.

The game-defining outburst in the second frame included a 24-9 run that lasted over six minutes. At the center of it all was Andrew Wiggins, who posted 15 points in that quarter out of his 25 on the night.

Wiggins was the beneficiary of some extra effort from Damion Lee in that span, too. Lee came running from one corner to nab a ball the was going out-of-bounds under the bucket. While leaping in midair, he tossed it back around a Rocket defender to an awaiting Kevon Looney in the paint. Wiggins came cutting in, and Looney found him with a pass that led to a layup.

The efforts gave the Dubs a 65-50 lead at halftime that the team rode to the end of the game.

Adding to the joy on Saturday night was Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 38 Curry - 8 Green - 7 Wiggins - 25 Green / Bazemore - 7 Curry - 5 Poole - 21 Wiggins / Looney - 6 3 Tied - 4



HOU Points Rebounds Assists Wall - 30 Olynyk / Tate - 11 Wall - 7 Augustin - 19 Wood - 7 Augustin - 6 Wood / Olynyk - 18 Porter Jr. - 5 Porter Jr. - 4

The two-time MVP went off for 23 points in the third quarter alone, finishing with 38 points on the night. Poole notched nine points in his first five minutes of action in the first quarter; he ended with 21 points.

Mychal Mulder contributed 10 points off the bench. And then there was Juan-Toscano Anderson who celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in the Dubs’ win.

Rookie center James Wiseman was aggressive early in the game too, putting up six points in his first six minutes. He would leave the game, however, after landing awkwardly on following a blocked dunk attempt. Wiseman did not return as he was being evaluated.

The Warriors are back in action on Monday night when they wrap up the homestand by hosting the Denver Nuggets (7 p.m., NBCSBA).