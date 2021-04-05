Game Preview: Warriors vs. Bucks - 4/6/21

The Warriors return home for the first of four games at Chase Center.

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Warriors return home for the first of four games at Chase Center, tipping off the homestand with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. This will be the second and final regular season meeting between the two teams, with the Bucks earning a 138-99 Christmas Day win over the Dubs earlier this season. The Warriors will play their next four games at home before the team hits the road again for their longest trip of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Fouling troubles coupled with a cold shooting night beyond the arc resulted in a 117-111 Dubs’ defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIL 23-27 32-17 10th in West 3rd in East PTS: 111.8 (18th) PTS: 119.2 (1st) REB: 42.6 (25th) REB: 48.1 (2nd) AST: 27.2 (1st) AST: 25.7 (12th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman

MIL: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



MIL: TBD. Team Notes

DRAYMOND DOES IT ALL

Draymond Green recently recorded his 10th double-double of the 2020-21 campaign, stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals on Sunday. The three-time NBA champion continues to do it all, scoring in double figures in each of the last three games he’s played in, averaging 12.7 points on 57.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range in that span. The veteran has also put up quality assist numbers throughout the season, leading the team and ranking seventh in the league with 8.5 assists per game, which puts him behind only Denver center Nikola Jokic (8.6) for the league lead among frontcourt players.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL PTS: Curry (29.4) PTS: Antetokounmpo (28.8) REB: Green (6.5) REB: Antetokounmpo (11.4) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Antetokounmpo (6.2)

MILWAUKEE SCOUTING REPORT

In tallying their third straight win on Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks improved 32-17 this season and 3-1 without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning two-time MVP has missed three games since March 20 to manage a knee sprain. Despite the absence of Antetokounmpo, Bucks’ guard Jrue Holiday is leading Milwaukee’s scoring effort, coming off a season-high 33 point night and adding 11 assists and seven rebounds in Saturday’s win in Sacramento. Holiday has recorded 20-plus points in the last four games, averaging 26.8 points, 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals while shooting 63 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch. With Antetokounmpo the Bucks are legit contenders to take first place in the Eastern Conference. Without him, they are still a highly competitive team with plenty of veteran depth. Either way, the Warriors face a tough test on Tuesday night.