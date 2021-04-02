Turnover Troubles Doom Warriors in Loss to Heat

The Warriors hung with the Miami Heat through the first three quarters of Thursday’s road game, but the overabundance of turnovers eventually caught up with the squad as the squad dropped the game 116-109.

The Warriors out-rebounded the Heat 46-37, had a solid 22-for-25 night from the free throw line and made 15-of-37 3-pointers, all of which typically point to a solid night. But the Dubs allowed 27 points off of 20 turnovers through the game, which making a comeback a tall task against a top defense like that of the Heat.

Though the turnovers were a consistent issue through the night, the Warriors were able to hang with Miami through most of the game. Even more impressive was the squad was able to accomplish the feat while Stephen Curry was held without a field goal through the first quarter and limited to three points made from the free throw line.

Even through the second quarter, Curry was only able to tally another seven points.

But keeping the Warriors in the game and taking the scoring load early was Andrew Wiggins, who remains scorching hot since the All-Star break. He had the hot hand through the first half, hitting 5-of-6 of his shots from beyond the arc for 18 points in the first two frames. With his effort, the Dubs remained within striking distance of the Heat, who led 59-54 at halftime.

Following the break, Curry then started finding scoring opportunities as he scored 26 points in the second half. However, Wiggins then cooled off as he scored just five points through the final 24 minutes of the game.

With offense being hard to come by on Thursday, the inability to stop turning the ball over through the end of the game made for an uphill battle the Dubs could not overcome.

Curry finished with 36 points with five shots made from beyond the arc to go with 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points with five splashes, notching his fourth consecutive 20-point game.

Draymond Green tied his season high with 16 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, his ninth double-double of the season.

Up Next: The Warriors are right back at it on Friday night as the team wraps up their back-to-back when they visit the Toronto Raptors (4 p.m., NBCSBA) who are playing their home games in Tampa Bay this season.

